Campaign group claims 20mph speed limit ‘has not reduced casualties or improved air quality’

Martin Shipton

A campaign group set up to oppose the Welsh Government’s default speed limit of 20mph claims the change has failed to reduce the number of casualties or improve air quality.

The Welsh Government accepts that air quality hasn’t improved, but insists casualties have done down.

The United Voices Senedd Lobby Group was established in 2023 to monitor and protest against the impact of the 20mph legislation and hold the Welsh Government to account.

Members of the group come from across Wales.

Agenda

A spokesperson for the group said: “Has the time now come for the Welsh Labour Government and Ken Skates MS, the Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport to finally admit to the public that the implementation of the 20mph legislation was never about benefits to the climate, nor about saving lives or saving the NHS money?

“We question whether the decision to implement the policy was only ever about meeting their agenda as set out in the Welsh Labour document Wales Transport Delivery Plan. When the Welsh Government first announced their ‘we are listening’ exercise, it included a review of the current guidance that local authorities across Wales used to determine whether a road met the criteria for being 20mph.

“Members of the public were not just asked but actively encouraged to contact their local authority with information on roads that they felt should be returned to 30mph. This sounds good, but the reality is that no one in the Welsh Government is actually listening or explaining their agenda to the public.

“The promised benefits to the environment did not happen. This is illustrated by these direct quotes from the Welsh Government document Introducing 20mph speed limits: frequently asked questions:

“Transport for Wales (TfW) published the 20mph phase 1 air quality monitoring report in May 2024. The data shows no material effect on local air quality to date.’ As well as: ’Imperial College London found that 20mph limited areas were “pollution neutral”.’

“The Welsh Government then moved the emphasis to saving lives. This too is not supported by recently released statistics. The figures comparing Quarter 4 2022 with Quarter 4 2023, when 20mph was implemented, do not show the promised benefit of lives saved and serious injuries reduced. There has been one less death when comparing those quarterly figures and serious injuries actually increased to 92.”

Comparison

In its press release, the group reproduces a graph that compares statistics from 2022 and 2023 on a quarterly basis.

The spokesperson said: “The change in the default speed limit from 30 mph to 20 mph became a legal requirement on September 17 2023. The graph shows that there were nine people seriously injured in Q4 2022 [between October and December] at 20 mph, while this increased to 92 seriously injured people in Q4 2023, an increase of 922%.”

In terms of a straight comparison, there were nine people seriously injured in Q4 2022 at 20mph and 111 at 30mph. In Q4 2023 there were 92 people seriously injured at 20mph and 13 at 30mph.

The group’s spokesperson added: “This leaves us with one more quote from the same document – one that appears to be the real reason behind the 20mph legislation: ‘We believe the lower speed limits may encourage more people to choose active ways to travel and there will be fewer polluting cars on the roads.’

“The recent announcement on the revised guidelines does nothing to dissipate the anger felt towards the Welsh Labour Government. All this legislation has achieved is more scrutiny of the Welsh Government than it has ever had over the last 25 years.

“For the first time the public are more engaged with how the Senedd works and how they operate. To date that scrutiny has found a lot to be angry about. The waste of public money, the ‘we know best’ attitude, adding 36 more Senedd Members at a time when the NHS and all public services are struggling for funding.

“The Welsh Labour Government is out of touch with the wants and needs of the people they represent. Changing the First Minister will only work if the next candidate not only says they will listen to the people they want to represent but takes action to show they have truly listened and will not make the same mistakes as their predecessors.”

Air quality

A Welsh Government spokesperson responded: “The introduction of 20mph limits in residential and built-up areas is designed to save lives. We have never claimed it would have a direct impact on air quality. However it makes places feel safer and more pleasant to be, especially where pedestrians and cyclists mix with vehicles.

“Statistics show that speeds on 20mph roads have come down and road collision data published in June shows that casualties have reduced on roads since the introduction of the new 20mph speed limits in September last year with a reduction in road casualties on 20mph and 30mph roads of 218, from 681 in 2022 to 463 in 2023.

“We’ve still got a way to go, but it’s encouraging to see that things are moving in the right direction. Every casualty reduced makes a real difference.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

