Campaign group take direct action against Welsh Government for ‘ignoring the housing crisis’

Welsh language campaigners have targeted Welsh Government offices across Wales, claiming Labour ‘chaos’ is causing delays to a promised White Paper on housing.Cymdeithas yr Iaith members have taken direct action against Welsh Government offices across Wales overnight (17 July) in response to delays in publishing their long-awaited White Paper on housing, declaring that solving the housing crisis will be the biggest challenge for the next First Minister of Wales.

In April, Julie James, the Welsh Government’s former Cabinet Secretary for Housing, committed to publishing a White Paper on the Right to Adequate Housing and Fair Rents, which would precede a law, before the summer recess of the Senedd.

As the last week of the Senedd before the summer break draws to a close, Cymdeithas yr Iaith understands that the White Paper is not expected to be published until the autumn term.

Further delays are expected due to the resignation of several leading members of the cabinet as well as the Prime Minister this week.

“Chaos”

During First Minister’s Questions on the floor of the Senedd on Tuesday (16 July) Siân Gwenllian, Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd, stated that “the chaos of the Labour Party” had caused “unnecessary delay” in publishing the White Paper, before asking if it would “see the light of day.” Vaughan Gething did not refer to the White Paper in his reply.

Cymdeithas yr Iaith are calling for the urgent introduction of a Property Act which would establish the right to a home in Welsh law, alongside the right to education or health.

Following the delay, members of the Cymdeithas yr Iaith have paint on and placed stickers on Welsh Government offices in Aberystwyth, Cardiff, Caerfyrddin and Llandudno Junction.

A spokesperson for Cymdeithas yr Iaith said: “Our politicians have left the Senedd for the last time before the summer break and there is still no sign of a White Paper on housing, and there is further uncertainty following several significant resignations this week.

“Unfortunately this follows a wider pattern – as we have seen with postponing plans to introduce a Holiday Accommodation Register and delays in implementing Article 4 measures – of avoiding responsibility and ignoring the housing crisis facing ordinary people.

“Families and young people across Wales are unable to pay rent, unable to afford mortgages, living in precarious, unstable circumstances and are forced to leave their communities.

“That is the crisis we are facing in Wales, but the current Government does not seem to understand what is happening in our communities.

“We therefore expect that introducing a Property Act, and establishing in law that everyone who lives in Wales has the right to a home, will be a priority for the next First Minister and the new Cabinet.

“The Welsh Language Communities Commission chaired by Dr Seimon Brooks will publish its findings in a report in the coming weeks, and we expect it to propose significant progressive steps as solution to this crisis, for example introducing pilot schemes to actively regulate the market.

“We expect the Government to adopt those recommendations while preparing to legislate on housing.”

Welsh Government Response

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We believe that everybody should have access to a decent, affordable home to buy or to rent in their own communities so they can live and work locally.

“We are taking radical action using the planning, property, and taxation systems to achieve this, as part of a joined-up package of solutions to a complex set of issues.

“Creating more affordable housing to meet the needs of people in Wales is a priority for this government and we will be consulting on a White Paper later this year on proposals for delivering adequate housing, fairer rents and new approaches to make homes affordable for those on local incomes.”

