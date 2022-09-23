Campaign launched for equal transport services for pupils attending Welsh-medium school

A campaign has been launched to allow sixth-form students in Wrexham wanting to study in Welsh to have the same free transport as those studying through English.

Sixth-form students currently attending the county’s only Welsh-medium secondary school, Ysgol Morgan Llwyd, do not receive free school transport due to council cutbacks.

This is in contrast to students studying through English at Coleg Cambria, which has a similar remit to service the entire county borough of Wrexham.

Students attend Ysgol Morgan Llwyd from across the county borough and many are opting to leave the Welsh-medium sixth form due to the cost and convenience of transport to Coleg Cambria.

Llyr Gruffydd, Plaid Cymru’s North Wales MS, said: “I’ve written to ask Wrexham council’s education department why it is failing to ensure parity of access and equality for Welsh-language education.

“Ysgol Morgan Llwyd is the county’s only Welsh-medium secondary school and I have been supplied with information that the lack of free school transport provision for pupils affects areas such as the Ceiriog Valley, Rossett and Coedpoeth. Parents have approached me to complain about this inequality and I’d like to know what the council is doing to rectify matters.

“If I don’t have an answer, I’ll be taking this further with the Welsh Language Commissioner, who should be willing to intervene to ensure students have a choice of educational provision.”

Petition launched

His comments were echoed by Wrexham Councillor Carrie Harper, who said a petition had been launched calling on Wrexham County Borough Council to “ensure parity for students across the county borough regardless of the language of education. Students at Ysgol Morgan Llwyd should get the same service as students studying through the medium of English”.

“We hear a lot from Wrexham Council talking the talk about the Welsh language. Let’s see whether they can walk the walk and provide practical support for students.”

The petition says: “Students attending Ysgol Morgan Llwyd’s Sixth Form do not receive free school transport due to council cutbacks. This is in stark contrast to students at Coleg Cambria, which has a similar remit to service the entire county borough of Wrexham.

“We call on Wrexham County Borough Council to ensure parity for students across the county borough regardless of the language of education. Students at Ysgol Morgan Llwyd should get the same service as students studying through the medium of English.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

