Campaign launched to oppose Bannau Brycheiniog rebrand

A group backed by the Welsh Conservatives has launched a campaign to oppose the recent rebranding of Parc Cenedlaethol Bannau Brycheiniog.

The campaign group, Our Bannau Brycheiniog/Brecon Beacons (OurBBNP) which is made up of local businesses and backed by various Welsh Tory politicians claim the name change by the National Park Authority has not respected bilingualism.

OurBBNP say they’re considering legal action against the park as the name rebrand conflicts with the 1993 Welsh Language Act which states that English and Welsh languages should be treated equally.

The park switched to using its Welsh name, Bannau Brycheiniog, in April as its management claimed the association with a wood-burning, carbon-emitting blazing beacon was “not a good look”.

The Welsh name for the region translates as “peaks of Brychan’s kingdom” – a reference to the fifth-century king in the region.

An anonymous source who contacted Nation.Cymru by encrypted email suggested that Cllr Iain McIntosh, the Conservative member of Powys County Council whose resignation from the park authority prompted the Daily Mail’s interest in the matter, may himself have voted for the name change.

OurBBNP launched their campaign against the rebrand yesterday (May 11) alongside Welsh Conservative MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, Fay Jones.

During the launch Ms Jones said on Twitter: “Good to join the Bannau Brycheiniog/Brecon Beacons Businesses Group this morning in launching their campaign to reinstate the bilingual name and logo for BBNP.

“Clear sense of the outrage at the absence of prior consultation by BBNP and I support them fully.”

OurBBNP say they have “significant business support” from across the park and are gaining “more backers every hour”.

Their Twitter account currently has 31 followers and a Change.Org petition calling for the name to be reverted has amassed 104 signatures.

The group say that over 50 businesses have pledged their support for the campaign.

“Nonsense”

A video was re-tweeted to the campaign group’s Twitter account featuring local butcher, Arwyn Morgans, who says he previously campaigned for the Welsh language to be protected in Wales.

In the video he said: “I remember 60 years ago marching to save the Welsh language and bilingual in Wales, in Aberwystryh and Machynlleth and we marched to save the Welsh language and everything else.

“But not this nonsense we’ve got today. We’re a mixed nation, Welsh and English and we’ve got to maintain it. Not the nonsense we’ve got now.”

The video was originally posted by one of the group’s founders, Helen Howarth who owns Brecon Retreat.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Ms Howarth said: “I firmly believe that losing our identity as the Brecon Beacons National Park will be detrimental to us all and especially tourism, hospitality and trade.”

Marketing specialist, Owen Williams said: “It’s the national park authority that has rebranded, that doesn’t mean that everyone else needs to rebrand as well.

“The English name, if you think about it, minimised the national park’s scale. The town of Brecon is a historic market town in Powys – but it’s a little town.

“The national park spans a vast area. A catch-all name is valid, Brycheiniog speaks of something more ancient, more regal – it has a potency that the English name simply doesn’t.

“You wouldn’t call The Lake District “The Kendal Lakes” for example, now would you?

“This supposed legal action is a political stirring in an attempt to create a wedge issue in Powys ahead of the general election. It has the air of orchestration about it.”

Director of Dan yr Ogaf Showcaves, Ashforth Price and Brecon butcher, Cllr Steve Morgans have also played a part in founding the campaign.

“Concerns”

Welsh Conservative MS for Brecon and Radnorshire, James Evans Tweeted his support for OurBBNP’s campaign launch saying: “The Brecon Beacons National Park Authority must listen to the concerns from business and the community.

“I’m a proud supporter of the Welsh Language but we are a bilingual community and the people running the park should respect that.”

Member of the House of Lords, Baroness of Buckley, Claire Regina Fox, said: “I tweeted support for OurBBNP on Brecon Beacons. My TL crammed by angry offended Welsh Lang Nats.

“But as Plaid Cymru implodes in sexual harassment scandal & Wales emulates SNP’s gender ideology, in whatever language, I hope to see as much energy defending women’s rights. Diolch.”

A spokesperson from Parc Cenedlaethol Bannau Brycheiniog said: “Parc Cenedlaethol Bannau Brycheiniog has decided to prioritise the Welsh name for the organisation going forwards.

“The Park is not asking other people or organisations to prioritise the Welsh name. This is an organisational decision and applies to all the work they do. Others are welcome to use whichever name they choose for the park.”

OurBBNP were contacted for comment but did not respond.

