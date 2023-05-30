Campaign launched to save home of pioneering Welsh language activist

A campaign has been launched to save the home of a pioneering Welsh language activist who refused to pay her council rates until she was provided with a Welsh language tax bill.

Eileen Beasley was dubbed the Rosa Parks of the Welsh language movement after she faced legal action on 16 occasions from Llanelli Rural District Council and endured bailiffs entering her home to remove belongings following her refusal to pay until a bill was provided in Welsh.

Although the Welsh language campaigner first requested a tax bill in 1952, it wasn’t until 1960 that the dispute finally came to an end when the Council issued Eileen and her husband Trefor with a bilingual bill.

Now a campaign has been launched to preserve the Beasley’s home in Llangennech which has fallen into disrepair.

Funds

Welsh language charity, Menter Cwm Gwendraeth Elli has made an offer to buy the well-known house and has partnered with Welsh publishing press, Gwasg Carreg Gwalch.

The publisher will provide a copy of the novel ‘Darn Bach o Bapur’ by Angharad Tomos to the children of Carmarthenshire to help raise the funds needed.

The book documents the extraordinary history of the couple and the welsh publisher is encouraging people to make a £20 donation to sponsor a novel.

The funds raised will be donated to help fund the purchase of the historic home in Llangennech.

Those who wish to support the campaign are invited to head over to Gwasg Carreg Gwalch’s stall at the Urdd National Eisteddfod in Llanymddyfri.

Menter Cwm Gwendraeth Elli are also raising funds via Go Fund Me here.

