Campaigners announce ‘Not My King’ protest in Cardiff on coronation day

A group campaigning for the abolition of the monarchy has organised a ‘Not My King’ protest on the day of the coronation in Cardiff next weekend.

Cymru Republic was the group which organised the demonstration outside Cardiff Castle last September when King Charles visited the Welsh capital.

An estimated 500 people joined the protest attracting international media attention.

Former Senedd Member Bethan Sayed from Cymru Republic said:”We want a Wales free from the Monarchy, where people are equal and are not the ‘subjects’ of an outdated institution. We want to create a modern Wales, which recognises the diverse communities of our Nation.

“In that, we recognise how the Monarchy has played such a negative role on a World stage through its history of colonisation- riding roughshod over continents such as Asia and Africa. And still no apology or recognition of their responsibility follows.

“A family without accountability or ability to scrutinise is not what we deem to be democratic, and we want to see a different path for our Nation.

“Campaigns for a Republic are growing in former colonies such as Australia. In the Caribbean, countries such as Belize, the Bahamas, Jamaica and others plan to remove the King as their Head of State. The tide is turning Internationally, and Wales needs to have a National conversation about this issue too.”

Archaic

Anthony Slaughter, Leader of the Green Party in Wales added: “In the middle of a cost of living crisis, with millions of people facing challenging decisions on a daily basis, it cannot be right for the UK Government to be spending tens of millions of pounds on an archaic ceremony of pageantry that should have no place in the 21st century.

“It is time for the people of Wales and the other nations of the UK to have a grown up discussion about our constitutional future and how we are governed. The Wales Green Party believes that independence would give Wales the opportunity to create a new modern and inclusive democracy where all voices are equal.’

Adam Johannes from Cardiff People’s Assembly said: “This week The Guardian revealed a historical document that showed a direct ancestor of Charles III bought 200 enslaved Africans. The reason we have a monarchy is because we were once all serfs with no human rights.

“Over the centuries the common people rose up repeatedly to get this family off our backs, but they managed to cling on to a role. Instead of celebrating an institution that is a symbol of inequality and grovelling before the rich and powerful we call upon the people of Wales to march for a republic where everyone has the right to adequate food, housing and income.”

Campaigners will assemble for the protest at the Aneurin Bevan statue in Cardiff at 12.30pm on Saturday, May 6 and will then march along Queen Street before heading to Bute Park’s stone circle for a “big republican lunch”.

