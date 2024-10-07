Campaigners call for end to ‘witch hunt’ on flexible working

Unions and equality campaigners have called for an end to a “witch hunt” against flexible working.

Organisations including the TUC, Age UK, Fawcett Society and Pregnant Then Screwed say there have been escalating attacks against employees being able to work more flexibly.

They issued a joint statement as the Government prepares to publish its Employment Rights Bill, which will cover issues including zero hours contracts, hire and rehire, and rights to flexible working.

Scaremongering

It said: “It’s time to stop the witch hunt against flexible working. In recent weeks, we have seen relentless scaremongering about how new legislation on flexible working will harm UK businesses and productivity.

“These warnings couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Flexible working can bring more people back into the labour market and keep them there.”

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Flexible working – and in particular working from home – is being misrepresented to attack the Government’s wider plan to Make Work Pay.

“Improving access to flexible working will benefit workers and businesses, whether it’s through increasing staff productivity or higher retention, and the same is true of improving workers’ rights across the piece.

“When people feel secure and respected at work, they have happier, healthier lives and perform better in their jobs.”

Fallacy

Fawcett Society chief executive Jemima Olchawski said: “We have to ask who benefits from parroting the fallacy that flexible working and flexible workers are bad for business – it’s just nonsense.

“What really holds growth back is rigid, outdated work practices that exclude women, older workers, and those managing health conditions.

“Offering flexible working options increases the talent pool and enables more people to work.”

Victoria Benson, chief executive of single parent families charity Gingerbread, said: “Too many single parents are locked out of the workforce or stuck in jobs beneath their skill level because of old-fashioned, inflexible working patterns.

“Employers who don’t offer flexible working are missing out on an untapped pool of talent and single parents are missing out on jobs.

“We need to see single parents supported to thrive at work – not just because it’s good for them and their children but because it’s good for employers and our economy too.”

