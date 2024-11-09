Campaigners call for more Welsh language provision at tourist attractions

A Welsh language campaign group has called for tourist attractions to use Welsh across their sites and in promotional material to allow tourism to become an “indigenous trade, rather than a colonial one”.

Cylch yr Iaith, a Gwynedd-based Welsh language pressure group, has gathered evidence from nearly 120 tourist attractions in Wales, and is urging them to be equitable to speakers of both Welsh and English from Wales’ internal market and to use more Welsh.

Howard Huws, Cylch yr Iaith spokesperson on tourism, said: “Out of 114 attractions across Wales that were chosen at random, 58 leaflets were in English only.

“Another 10 had leaflets that contained some Welsh, and 32 were bilingual. Their websites were even less Welsh: 68 were exclusively English, 7 contained some Welsh, and 38 were bilingual.

“This is not due to a technical difficulty. Information technology can easily cope with different languages: indeed, one website offered a choice of several languages, but not Welsh. This is a matter of lack of awareness, or worse, lack of will.

“There is no consistency to be seen in the picture.”

“Not relevant”

Huws continued: “Some attractions in the English-speaking areas of Wales use Welsh in their leaflets and websites, and others in the more Welsh-speaking areas use only English.

“On the whole, leaflets and websites of local authorities and the Government tend to be bilingual, which gives guidance to others: but in too many cases the person who manages tourist attractions and enterprises in Wales seems to be from the opinion that the Welsh language is not relevant.

“It is as if they are unaware that a good percentage of their visitors speak Welsh, and that their numbers could be increased if they used Welsh to appeal to them.”

The campaign group say that by ignoring the Welsh language, these attractions lose a marketing opportunity, and give the impression that tourism in Wales is essentially English.

They describe the current situation as “trade carried on by the non-Welsh by appealing to the non-Welsh, for the benefit of the non-Welsh: which they say “doesn’t make financial or cultural sense”.

“Indigenous trade”

Huws added: “The visitor’s experience – of whatever language – could be so much richer and better if it also included the Welsh language, which is the unique thing for Wales.

“It is not necessary to spend much extra in order to correct this deficiency. Most of the cost is printing a leaflet or creating a website: very little more must be spent to ensure that the content is bilingual.

“Doing so now, ready for the next visitor season, could pay off well financially and in terms of improving the image of tourism in Wales as an indigenous trade, rather than a colonial one.”

“And we have to ask: where is the Welsh Language Commissioner, and the local language initiatives, in this?

“Isn’t part of their task to promote the use of the Welsh language in the world of commerce?

“Wouldn’t it be easy for them to encourage and assist initiatives that want to attract more Welsh speakers?

“And the regional tourism associations themselves: what do they think about this? Do they have any thoughts? Or are they willing for some of their members to give the impression that the Welsh language has no place in the visitor trade here?

“It is time for those responsible for the future of tourism in Wales to correct this unsatisfactory situation if they want tourism to be part of our way of life.”

