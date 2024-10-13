Campaigners call for public access to be retained if sale of historic estate is approved

Campaigners have urged the Eryri National Park Authority to ensure public access is retained to popular woodlands, if the controversial sale of Plas Tan y Bwlch, near Blaenau Ffestiniog goes ahead.

In September a decision on selling what is regarded as one of the finest Grade II listed buildings in Gwynedd, was deferred until November amid public concerns about the potential sale to a secret bidder.

The National Park Authority advertised Plas Tan y Bwlch for sale at £1.2 million but estimates it would cost £3 million to bring the building up to modern standards and carry out the extensive repairs required to maintain the mansion’s listed status.

The lot put up for sale includes the 59-acre ancient woodland Coed Tan y Bwlch, prompting fears about public access to the site, which also includes Llyn Mair.

Deep concerns

Cymdeithas Eryri Snowdonia Society, an organisation which campaigns to protect the special qualities of the National Park has now written to the National Park Authority, expressing deep concerns about the proposals.

The letter states: “As the Society has made clear in the past, we do understand the Authority’s difficult position regarding Plas Tan y Bwlch, bearing in mind the huge budgetary pressures and the concerns expressed by the Audit Commission.

“We are, however, deeply concerned about plans to sell Coed Tan y Bwlch. We are aware that there are no public rights of way within the wood. Potentially, a new owner could close the woods to the public.

“This would be extremely prejudicial to the public interest, both local people and visitors. And it would be contrary to National Park Purposes, in particular the promotion of opportunities for the public understanding and enjoyment of the special qualities of the Park.”

Transferring ownership

The Society also raises the possibility of the National Park transferring the ownership of Coed Tan y Bwlch to one of the charities which already care for woodland in the immediate area, the National Trust, Coed Cadw Woodland Trust and the North Wales Wildlife Trust.

The letter adds that, if Coed Tan y Bwlch is to be sold with the Plas, that it should be dedicated for public access under the Countryside and Rights of Way Act, which would guarantee public access in perpetuity.

In a statement issued when the deferment was confirmed in September, Cllr Edgar Wyn Owen, the Authority’s Chair said the Authority had “listened” to the public and decided to defer the decision.

He said: “This is a significant decision for the Authority, we have listened to public and community concerns, and it is important that we take the time to consider the future of Plas Tan y Bwlch.”

“We have agreed that every option will be evaluated and that we will engage with the community and work closely with potential buyers to make the right decision for this historic property.”

Plas Tan y Bwlch was originally 15th century manor house which was rebuilt in the 19th century as the seat of the Oakeley family, quarry owners at Dinas until 1961.

