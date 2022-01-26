Campaigners hit funding target in appeal to get fallen Pilgrim sculpture back on its feet
Campaigners have hit a £7,500 fundraising target to re-erect a sculpture of a pilgrim on the hilltop above the ruins of Strata Florida Abbey in the Cambrian Mountains.
The Pilgrim, or Y Pererin in the Welsh language, was created by artist Glenn Morris and erected on Penlan, the hill overlooking Strata Florida Abbey, near Pontrhydfendigaid, in 2012.
But the sculpture collapsed in high winds in 2019 and since then has lain on the hilltop located between Devil’s Bridge and Tregaron since then, prompting campaigners to launch the fundraiser.
The World Monuments Fund had offered to provide match funding if the community raises £7,500 by February 3. Today they hit the target and raised an additional £500.
“Thank you so much to everyone who has been involved in raising the money needed to resurrect our Pilgrim: including over 140 people who have donated, and support from numerous businesses and organisations,” the campaigners said.
“With the match funding from World Monuments Fund we are now ready to start work with our artist Glenn Morris on the new Pilgrim. We will keep you updated with progress!”
The campaigners now intend to rebuild a new stronger, permanent Pilgrim to stand the tests of time.
An extra fundraising event for the Pilgrim appeal is being held on February 18. A 3.5 mile walk along a mixture of logging roads, farmlands and through ancient forest to reach the 12th century Cistercian abbey ruins of Strata Florida will be followed by a guided exhibition tour and Welsh tea.
Anyone who wants to donate to the Pilgrim’s appeal can do so here.