Campaigners lose legal challenge over coal mine expansion

Campaigners who have lost a legal challenge aimed at halting the extraction of 40 million tonnes of coal from a mine in Neath Port Talbot says they are “carefully considering” appealing the decision.

Coal Action Network had brought a judicial review against the Welsh government and the Coal Authority asking for the mining licence to be revoked, but a judge ruled that both authorities acted within the law.

They had argued that the Coal Authority should have considered the Welsh government’s carbon reduction targets when granting the licence and claimed the extension of mining at the site equated to 100 million tonnes of carbon dioxide being released into the atmosphere.

Climate change

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS described the ruling as disappointing and “a blow for the fight against climate change.”

“If we are to tackle the climate emergency coal needs to stay in the ground,” she added.

“Just this week the World Meteorological Organisation warned we are now likely to breach a 1.5°c rise by 2027.

“We cannot afford to extract 40 million more tonnes of coal.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats are the only Party who have fought against this expansion and we will continue to do so.

“I will continue to use my voice to call on the Welsh and UK governments to step in and block this expansion. Our future generations depend on it.”

Aberpergwm mine employs over 180 people and is the only producer of high-grade anthracite in western Europe and supplies the nearby Tata Steel plant in Port Talbot.

Energybuild, the company which own the mine, welcomed the decision and said: “We are fully committed to working with both the local authority and the Senedd to transform our operation to a carbon neutral undertaking.”

The Welsh government said it would continue to consider what practical implications Friday’s ruling may have for the colliery.

