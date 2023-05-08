Campaigners mark coronation holiday with Wales Is Not For Sale rally

Welsh language campaigners are holding a Wales is Not For Sale rally in Caernarfon today to coincide with the coronation of King Charles.

At the rally, Cymdeithas yn Iaith will call on people to commit to the future of their local communities and reiterates its demands for the Welsh Government to introduce a Property Act which regulates the housing market.

They want the legislation to include:

A right to a home locally

Plans for local needs

Empowers local communities

Prioritises local people

Controls the rental sector

Builds sustainable homes

Invests in communities

Promised

Jeff Smith, Chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s Sustainable Communities Group said: “The Government has promised a Property Act White Paper before the end of this Parliamentary term, but there is no mention of it or the content yet.

“Although the Government has introduced some limited measures to reduce the impact of second homes and holiday accommodation they have not gone to the root of the problem – and they don’t seem to be discussing it.

“We have been calling for a Property Act since the end of the 70s, the need is greater than ever, and now is an opportunity to sort the problem, once and for all – through a Property Act that will regulate the market.”

A spokesperson for Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s Nid yw Cymru ar Werth campaign added: “The rally will be a complete contrast to the celebration of privilege and wealth that has happened in London over the weekend.

“In the same way, asking everyone to commit to the future of their communities is in contrast to the request for people to swear an oath to an unelected person.”

