Campaigners warn Welsh language policies at stake after collapse of Co-operation Agreement

Campaigners have warned that the future of policies that affect the Welsh language are “at stake” following the collapse of the Co-operation Agreement between Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Government on Friday.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth ended the three-year deal, which was due to expire in December, with immediate effect.

He cited concerns over First Minister Vaughan Gething’s election campaign finances as a factor, claiming the receipt of £200,000 from a company convicted of environmental offences “demonstrates a significant lack of judgment”.

Mr ap Iorweth also said he was worried about the First Minister’s decision to sack his minister for social partnership, Hannah Blythyn, following the leak of a phone message to the media which she insisted she was not behind.

Commitments

Cymdeithas yr Iaith has called on the government to adhere to the commitments contained in the agreement relating to the Welsh language, despite Plaid Cymru’s withdrawal.

Dafydd Williams, Deputy Chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith, said: “Following the collapse of the Co-operation Agreement, we call on the Welsh Government to declare their intention to adhere to policy commitments relating to the Welsh language and to prove that the future of the language and our communities remain at the heart of its vision.

“Key developments in several policy areas that affect the Welsh language are at stake, but we expect these to be achieved as promised in the Agreement.

“We will expect the Welsh Language Education Bill to provide Welsh education for all pupils, for the White Paper on Housing to alleviate the housing crisis in Welsh communities and to include radical measures that would go to the root of the damage to the open housing market, and for the Broadcasting and Communications Advisory Body for Wales to be established in the near future.

“The Welsh Government does not have to rely on an agreement with other parties in order to deliver for Wales.”

Progress

Following Plaid Cymru’s announcement that it was ending the deal, The First Minister said: “We will now look closely at how we can progress the outstanding co-operation agreement commitments, including the Welsh Language Education Bill and the White Paper on Right to Adequate Housing and Fair Rents.”

