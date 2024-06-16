Campaigners welcome decision for MSs to debate reopening railway lines across Wales

A group calling for the reopening of railway lines across Wales has welcomed a decision which will see their campaign debated in the Senedd.

A meeting of the Petitions Committee in the Senedd last week resulted in MSs agreeing that a petition to reopen former rail links between Bangor, Caernarfon and Afonwen and Aberystwyth and Carmarthen should go forward for a full debate in the Senedd.

The petition was submitted by Gwynedd councillor Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn after it collected a total of 12,936 signatures.

Last year Mr ap Elwyn, a married dad-of-two, from Trawsfynydd, and Plaid Cymru councillor for Bowydd and Rhiw, Blaenau Ffestiniog, walked 206 miles from Bangor to Cardiff as part of the Traws Link Cymru (TLC) campaign to restore and build new railways.

The petition called for:

A Scoping and Feasibility study for the Bangor to Afon Wen Line

Commitment to spend any funding for the railways from Westminster on reinstating the railway lines.

Develop a blueprint of the rail route between Bangor and Cardiff on the proposed route.

Look at other routes within Wales that would be beneficial on a national and local level to reopen.

Major step forward

Traws Link Cymru chair Mike Walker said: “This is a major step forward for the campaign. Moreover, it is encouraging to see that a feasibility study, like that carried out on the Aberystwyth to Carmarthen railway line is now to be undertaken on the connection from Afon Wen to Bangor in north Wales.”

The cost of reopening the lines is estimated to be £2bn over 10 years. While it was accepted that this is a large sum, the Committee noted that this was half of the money due to Wales under the Barnett formula following the termination of HS2.

No timetable was set for the debate in the Senedd, but it was expected that this might take place in the early Autumn, by which time the feasibility study for the northern link would have been completed.

The Aberystwyth to Carmarthen line was closed to passengers in February 1965 as part of Dr Beeching’s cull of “unprofitable services”. Bangor to Afon Wen was also axed as part of the Beeching cuts, closing in December 1964.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

