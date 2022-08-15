Canal shipping water from Wales to England named in honour of Boris Johnson could solve drought say senior Tories
Senior Conservatives are floating the idea of a ‘Great Boris Canal’ named after the outgoing Prime Minister to transfer water from the north of Wales to the south of England.
The £14billion plan was first suggested by Boris Johnson when he was the Mayor of London but according to the Daily Mail senior Conservatives are now pushing the idea again after parts of England were declared to be officially in drought.
“Senior Tories yesterday said the current droughts meant it was time to review the plan,” Brendan Carlin, the newspaper’s political reporter said.
They quoted a spokesman for the environment department Defra who said that “inter-regional water transfers can play an important role in moving water from areas of the country with plentiful supplies to those with high demand”.
The water would be shipped from the south of Scotland as well as the north of Wales as these areas receive significantly more rainfall than parts of England, “to create a giant ‘natural water grid’ across the UK”.
Any such plan would however likely be particularly controversial in Wales where previous projects to supply England with water, particularly the drowning of Capel Celyn and Llawddyn, ignited political opposition.
Independence movement YesCymru have campaigned on the issue, calling for Wales to receive compensation in return for the 243bn litres of water a year extracted.
‘Done our best’
An official drought was declared in eight areas of England on Friday by the National Drought Group, which comprises representatives from the Government, water companies, the Environment Agency and others.
Today a hosepipe ban was introduced to Cornwall and parts of Devon for the first time in 26 years.
South West Water said the ban would come into force from August 23 to protect dwindling supplies.
The region has had little rain for the past eight months and July was the driest for nearly a century.
The Exeter-based firm is the sixth water company after Welsh Water, Southern Water, and South East Water to impose hosepipe restrictions.
Yorkshire Water has announced a ban will start on August 26 and Thames Water is planning one in the coming weeks.
“It’s the first time in 26 years but we’ve been left with no other choice. We need to have a hosepipe ban now to protect our precious water,” a South West Water spokesman said.
“We’ve done our best to avoid this ban. We’ve increased the amount of water we can store, doubling it since the last drought in 1976.
“We’ve opened reservoirs, installed a new borehole, and improved the way we can move water across the region to help keep everyone’s taps running.”
South West Water said it was now fixing about 2,000 leaks a month, with a third happening on customer supply pipes, which were being repaired for free.
Bearing in mind that English inland waters are full of p**s and sh*t, calling a canal after Boris would be entirely appropriate. However, we have no more water to spare for them to waste.
It’s not April 1 is it? “Great Boris Canal” is at the far end of tinpot dictator fantasy
Well our economy is set up to satisfy their every need or whim, so by all means extract our water via Boris’ Canal. While they are at it, why not take the shirts off our kids back. It is our pleasure and honour to serve the Union in any way we can.
If it was a sewer running to the SE of England named after Boris. I’d be wholeheartedly behind it. No pun intended.
It would end up as a sewer as the water companies would dump untreated sewage in it the way they do now with rivers.
This greedy grab of water which the English won’t pay for! The whole world is watching and hate the English. If immoral people like Boris would stop having children out of wedlock, there would be plenty of water!
Brexit was the thing that made the world notice that England was not Britain.
Come on England talk to your offshored water barons…what’s that you completely screwed up, not one reservoir created out of 72 billion quid siphoned off…nearly as much leaked as delivered and you want to steal more via the Fat Shanks ditch, sorry, no can do…
Someone hold my pint of delicious mountain spring water…
So no £5 billion from HS2 which is rightfully ours but Tories can suddenly find £14billion because south of England is involved and is suffering a little bit.Tory doctrine.
You can’t grow magic money trees without someone else’s water…
No consequential, just consequences. English exploitation. 🏴 🌊
I’ve stated this many times in the past how Boris Johnson wanted to flood Wales to supply the SE with water as London Mayor. So the news how the Tories are actively considering flooding more Welsh valleys isn’t a surprise.
Tryweryn & Elan valley WILL happen again if we do nothing. Already England is syphoning Welsh water further into drought areas using existing channels, but it’s not enough to supply the thirsty South East. And If we don’t become more proactive as a people by fighting this pending English exploitation will be resource raped once more by Whitehall.
Wherever the British(English) empire has been it’s purely for exploitation,exploitation and exploitation.Should they attempt this a progrmme of civil disobedience should be implemented..
‘Boris Canal’. Is this a new euphemism for the back passage ?
It was only a matter of time for the thieves to turn up.
They’ve done it before and they’ll do it again.
So they are planning on the transfer of water from Wales and Scotland to the SE of England hundreds and hundreds of mile away why ??? Drought in this country why ??? We are a country surrounded by the stuff “water” admittedly salt water but surely it would be more logically to take from the ever rising sea level with pipe lines all around this wonderful island and transferred inland to key salutation points for distribution throughout the rest of the country whenever the need arises for agriculture tackling fires sports ground and the like these dont require safe drinking… Read more »
Yet another vanity project.
Ask Londoners if they are happy with the millions squandered on the ‘Garden Bridge’.
‘We’re taking water from Wales and Scotland because it’s all in OUR country and to add a major insult to an even longer standing major insult, we’re going to name them ‘The Great Boris Canals’ after a man who, apart from being the worst Prime Minister in the history of the UK so far, has done nothing but bring great harm and shame upon this entire island making all the people on it most unwelcome all across Europe’. So would say an honest spokesperson – if we could find them.
Great idea, but first we have to agree where the meter is going to be located and the price per cubic meter. Then set up fair credit terms like weekly account paid 3 days in arrears. All doable in today’s EFT age.
If they are foolish enough to push this proposal through, then I can see more than political concequences.