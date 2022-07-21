Cancer waiting times in Wales ‘unacceptable’ says leading charity

A leading charity says waiting times for a cancer diagnosis are “unacceptable” after the latest official figures confirmed just over just half of patients in Wales are starting their treatment within eight weeks of being suspected of having cancer.

In May just 53.0% of patients started their first treatment within 62 days, equalling the worst figures previously recorded in January 2022.

This is also well below the Cancer Pathway performance target, which aims for 75% of patients to start treatment within 62 days of first suspecting cancer.

The latest NHS Wales statistics also reveal there are around 12 times more people waiting more than 8 weeks for one of the key diagnostic tests compared to before the Covid pandemic.

Variation

The figures published today also reveal a substantial variation between Health Boards with Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB seeing just 45.2% of patients starting treatment within 62 days of cancer first being suspected compared with 62.3% of patients in Betsi Cadwaladr UHB.

No Health Board in Wales has met the 75% target since July 2020.

Katie Till, Cancer Research UK’s public affairs manager in Wales said: “It is unacceptable that people in Wales are waiting too long to find out if they have cancer.

“Early diagnosis followed by swift access to the most effective treatment can save lives.

“Despite the best efforts of NHS staff, many of the delays are due to Wales’ chronic workforce shortages in the areas key to diagnosing and treating cancer. These shortages have hampered progress for years – well before the pandemic.

“We have been calling for a cancer strategy in Wales after being the only UK nation without one, so we are pleased the Welsh Government has announced a new Cancer Services Action Plan for later this year.

“But this plan needs to be ambitious and properly funded to address staff shortages and transform cancer services for the future.”

Responding to the latest figures, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: “In May, 1,646 people started cancer treatment, 15% more than in April 2022.

“In addition 11,883 pathways were closed following the patient being informed they did not have cancer, an increase of 13% compared to April 2022. “

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

