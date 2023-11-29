Capital South Wales welcomes Welsh presenter Jess Davies

Capital South Wales has announced Jess Davies as their latest presenter as she prepares to take over for Kally Davies.

Kally, the co-host of duo Josh and Kally on Capital South Wales is currently on leave after having a baby. She famously joined the show via FaceTime on Friday 24 November for the announcement of the birth.

Campaigner

As Kally takes time off on maternity, Capital has shared that Jess Davies is set to join Josh Andrews on Capital every weekday from 4 PM.

Jess Davies is a presenter, online creator and campaigner. Her first documentary for BBC Three ‘When Nudes Are Stolen’ gained worldwide exposure and uncovered the hidden trade of leaked and stolen content.

Jess’s follow-up documentary for BBC Three ‘Deepfake Porn: Could You Be Next?’ investigated image-based sexual abuse and consent.

Jess has presented documentaries and digital series for Welsh language broadcaster S4C and is a fluent Welsh speaker. Previous jobs included BBC Sounds, BBC Radio Wales, NHS Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, JOE, The Royal College Of Psychiatrists and Curvy Kate. Jess also has her own podcast ‘Underestimated’ which sees her sit down with inspiring and empowering guests.

Jess is an advocate for issues affecting females, often using her social platforms with over 340,000 followers to raise awareness of campaigns and start debates. She was a leading voice on the campaign to criminalise Cyberflashing, appearing on BBC’s ‘The One Show’, BBC News and ITV News and gaining worldwide press on the topical subject.

Dynamic chemistry

Matt Lissack, Content Director at Capital South Wales, said: ”We’re delighted to celebrate the arrival of Kally’s baby girl and, at the same time, introduce Jess Davies to our South Wales audience.”

“Kally is an incredible part of the Capital South Wales family, and we wish her all the happiness as she embarks on this beautiful journey into motherhood. We’re looking forward to welcoming her back in 2024, and we’re equally excited to see Jess join the team, along with the dynamic chemistry she’ll bring to the show with Josh.”

