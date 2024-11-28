Car park review could see council close or sell off pay and display car parks

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

A council is set to launch a review of its car parking provisions this month with potential for some pay and display car parks to change hands or close down altogether.

The review follows a report to senior Neath Port Talbot councillors at a council cabinet meeting earlier this month.

Members were given details about car park usage in town centres that could be considered for “possible disposal for regeneration and or lease.”

This could lead to a number of changes in places including Port Talbot, Neath, and Pontardawe for some of the council’s 13 pay and display car parks being run by private operators, along with the closure of less used sites.

Online shopping

The report read: “Over the last decade, there has been a shift from high street shopping to on-line shopping at a national level. Further, the pandemic has caused a significant reduction in demand for spaces available in the council town centres car parks.

“The introduction of working from home by the private sector along with the introduction of hybrid working by the authority has further reduced the need for spaces currently provided.”

Port Talbot

As part of the review in Port Talbot, the council will discuss the operation of the multi-storey car park after an informal enquiry was received from Signal Capital, the owners the Aberafan Shopping Centre, and who want to take over running the car park on a long-term lease.

The report says the benefits of this would be in generating a possible income stream for the council while avoiding operational costs at the site and still maintaining parking capacity in the town.

Elsewhere in Port Talbot, St Mary’s, Station Road, Civic Centre, and Harbourside car parks would be kept as part of the council’s pay and display portfolio as part of the proposals, though it was highlighted that Bethany Square car park could be made available for development as part of town centre regeneration in the future.

Speaking at a scrutiny session Cllr Robert Wood said he felt the idea was “short sighted” from officers given proposed developments such as those at the Princess Royal Theatre, which would require more car parking for visitors – however others felt with the right conditions, the move could benefit residents and save money for the authority.

Neath

In Neath talks will be held over the future of the Milland Road car park which is predominantly used by train passengers and is owned by Network Rail, with the lower half of the car park currently leased to the local council.

The report said with the current lease ending in December of 2024 and the cost of renting, plus repairs expected to be worth £75,000, the council would be running the site at a loss with officers saying they would “not

recommend continuing with the arrangement.”

It added however that the termination of this lease could have an impact on the Great Neath Fair as the Showman’s Guild would need to negotiate directly with landowners for the use of the car park during the Spring and September fairs.

It also noted that while the Neath multi-storey and High Street car parks would be retained, Rosser Street car park was “surplus to requirements” and could therefore be marketed for development.

Pontardawe

In the town of Pontardawe the report said that both Herbert Street Upper and Lower car parks should be retained though highlighted that the by-pass car park could potentially be sold on for development in the future.

Members at the meeting later agreed for officers to go in to discussions over the future of the Milland Road and Port Talbot Multi-storey car parks while the By-Pass Car Park in Pontardawe and Bethany Square Car Park in Port Talbot would be retained until further opportunities arise.

came at a council cabinet meeting held in November 2024 where members heard about car park usage in town centres that could be considered for “possible disposal for regeneration and or lease.”

It could lead to a number of changes in places such as Port Talbot, Neath, and Pontardawe such as some of the council’s 13 pay and display car parks being run by private operators, along with the closure of less used sites to make way for regeneration projects.

The report read: “Over the last decade, there has been a shift from high street shopping to on-line shopping at a national level. Further, the pandemic has

caused a significant reduction in demand for spaces available in the council town centres car parks.

“The introduction of working from home by the private sector along with the introduction of hybrid working by the authority has further reduced the need for spaces currently provided.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

