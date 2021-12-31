Caravan owner sparks furious backlash with ‘they need our money’ claim about Wales
A caravan owner has sparked a fierce online backlash after she claimed “they need our money” in a complaint about Wales’ Covid rules.
In a post on social media, self-described “patriot” Alison Parr, expressed her unhappiness about Wales having tighter restrictions in place than England, in a move to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant.
She argued that she pays “quite a lot for a caravan pitch in Wales” and suggested that if restrictions continue to be in place in 2022 that she “will have to give up on Welsh breaks.”
In response to her comments, she has been accused of being “ignorant” and “entitled” and has been told to “sling” her “hook”.
She has also been told that Wales does not “need” her money, and that spending it on the country is not “some kind of benevolent act”.
In a post on Twitter, Parr said: “We pay quite a lot for a caravan pitch in Wales and when there we visit restaurants, shops and activities.
“We want to spend time in Wales and they need our money. If 2022 is the same as 2020 and 2021 we (and many others) will have to give up on Welsh breaks.”
The radio and television producer Dylan Rhys Jones said: “I love visiting France, I contribute to their economy, I have never thought I have the right to express opinions about their politics, politicians and the way they lead their lives. Maybe you should do the same as far as Wales is concerned. PS we don’t necessarily NEED your money.”
The writer Ian Betteridge said: “Never ceases to amaze me how few of my fellow English understand that Wales has its own government, elected by Welsh people to do what’s best for Wales. Who they elect and what those policies are is up to Wales, not English caravaners.”
Dewi Jones said: “That’s ok, Alison. All the best to you and your caravan in future, Wales.”
Jessica Rachel said: “English caravaners threatening to stop visiting Wales because they personally feel entitled to direct the First Minister and his decisions for Wales is peak 2021 material. Sling your hook.”
‘Do me a favour’
Sean Thomas said: “Do me a favour, tourism accounts for 4.8% of our economy. ‘Need our money’ ffs.”
Perry Wyn said: “Don (sic) think we need your money at all. Maybe you could invest in a carriage on HS2 or a cabin on a trident sub. We could then give your caravan to a homeless person.”
Richard Harris said: “I’m sure that purchase of Prosecco at the Tenby Sainsbury’s will be a massive dent in the Welsh economy.”
Social media expert Owen Williams said: “To be clear: *We* don’t need Alison’s money.”
Justin Burt said: “Why do these people feel going on holiday and enjoying leisure facilities is some kind of benevolent act?
“My last 3 holidays have been in Italy, I love the place, but I don’t feel the Italians owe me a debt of gratitude for having a great time in their beautiful country.”
Dylan Thomas said: “We really don’t need money from ignorant people like you, Alison.”
In response to criticism of her comments, Parr said: “No-one asked for gratitude. Campsite closures over two years has been a problem for tourists and areas that rely on tourism. That’s the same anywhere, not just Wales. It just happens that our caravan is there.”
She added: “I will go elsewhere and so will a lot of others if the next year is as bad. My post showed concern for all the businesses that would suffer.”
Stupid people saying stupid things on Twitter is not really news, is it?
Bye bye, we won’t miss you or your ilk!
In the past she’s tweeted in support of Tommy Robinson, Donald Trump and Katie Hopkins 😱…..enough said 😉
Sounds like a balanced hand of cards …. 3 jokers !
With your informative post, my initial assumption of her was correct. She is a redneck. 🥴🇬🇧
The usual entitled hubris from an ignorant person.
Most of the money is spent in large caravan parks &supermarkets.
Jot opened by the Welsh so good luck and stay away Fool.
Englishwoman Alison Parr has a mindset that they are doing Wales service by being here while using the language, rhetoric and terminology of a redneck Donald Trump supporter doesn’t endear themselves to us Welsh. She should think herself lucky that they enjoy & reside in our stunningly beautiful countryside during the summer months. In fact, she is doing all the good decent English people who live and contribute to Wales a disservice. All I say to her is this. Respect our country. We are not England but a different country with a unique language & culture with different laws, rules… Read more »
Surprised she has not moved her caravan to Margate to be near her hero Nigel.
All caravan park in wales 🏴 Must be only run by welsh people so the money stays in Wales 🏴 in incomers to run business in wales 🏴 only welsh people
Sorry Graham but a little research will reveal just how much money from tourist activity in Wales ends up in England and out of the this little island completely .You may need a very stiff drink or hospitalisation
She’s English say no more