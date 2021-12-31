Caravan owner sparks furious backlash with ‘they need our money’ claim about Wales

A caravan owner has sparked a fierce online backlash after she claimed “they need our money” in a complaint about Wales’ Covid rules.

In a post on social media, self-described “patriot” Alison Parr, expressed her unhappiness about Wales having tighter restrictions in place than England, in a move to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant.

She argued that she pays “quite a lot for a caravan pitch in Wales” and suggested that if restrictions continue to be in place in 2022 that she “will have to give up on Welsh breaks.”

In response to her comments, she has been accused of being “ignorant” and “entitled” and has been told to “sling” her “hook”.

She has also been told that Wales does not “need” her money, and that spending it on the country is not “some kind of benevolent act”.

In a post on Twitter, Parr said: “We pay quite a lot for a caravan pitch in Wales and when there we visit restaurants, shops and activities.

“We want to spend time in Wales and they need our money. If 2022 is the same as 2020 and 2021 we (and many others) will have to give up on Welsh breaks.”

The radio and television producer Dylan Rhys Jones said: “I love visiting France, I contribute to their economy, I have never thought I have the right to express opinions about their politics, politicians and the way they lead their lives. Maybe you should do the same as far as Wales is concerned. PS we don’t necessarily NEED your money.”

The writer Ian Betteridge said: “Never ceases to amaze me how few of my fellow English understand that Wales has its own government, elected by Welsh people to do what’s best for Wales. Who they elect and what those policies are is up to Wales, not English caravaners.”

Dewi Jones said: “That’s ok, Alison. All the best to you and your caravan in future, Wales.”

Jessica Rachel said: “English caravaners threatening to stop visiting Wales because they personally feel entitled to direct the First Minister and his decisions for Wales is peak 2021 material. Sling your hook.”

‘Do me a favour’

Sean Thomas said: “Do me a favour, tourism accounts for 4.8% of our economy. ‘Need our money’ ffs.”

Perry Wyn said: “Don (sic) think we need your money at all. Maybe you could invest in a carriage on HS2 or a cabin on a trident sub. We could then give your caravan to a homeless person.”

Richard Harris said: “I’m sure that purchase of Prosecco at the Tenby Sainsbury’s will be a massive dent in the Welsh economy.”

Social media expert Owen Williams said: “To be clear: *We* don’t need Alison’s money.”

Justin Burt said: “Why do these people feel going on holiday and enjoying leisure facilities is some kind of benevolent act?

“My last 3 holidays have been in Italy, I love the place, but I don’t feel the Italians owe me a debt of gratitude for having a great time in their beautiful country.”

Dylan Thomas said: “We really don’t need money from ignorant people like you, Alison.”

In response to criticism of her comments, Parr said: “No-one asked for gratitude. Campsite closures over two years has been a problem for tourists and areas that rely on tourism. That’s the same anywhere, not just Wales. It just happens that our caravan is there.”

She added: “I will go elsewhere and so will a lot of others if the next year is as bad. My post showed concern for all the businesses that would suffer.”