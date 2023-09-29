Caravan site plans which promised to ‘immerse guests in the Welsh language’ withdrawn

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

Plans for a caravan site at a Ceredigion beef farm, which hoped to “immerse guests in the Welsh language” have been withdrawn.

Llanarth community councillor Arwel Jones, the joint owner and fourth generation family member to own the 100-stock beef farm, submitted the plans as part of a farm diversification scheme.

The application sought permission from Ceredigion planners for a change of use of land at Fronwen Isaf, Llanarth for a 25-pitch touring caravan site and associated works, along with a winter storage facility for the caravans.

Agent Addison Design & Development, wrote in a supporting statement: “Due to succession planning and the farm being shared between Arwel and his two siblings, the farm acreage is now smaller, meaning that it is harder to make the farm pay if continued to farm in the traditional way.”

It added that Welsh would be an important part of business for the first-language Welsh couple.

“The couple are also optimistic to immerse guests in the Welsh language by introducing a ‘Welsh phrase of the day’, to educate guests to the Welsh language and culture. Such features are aimed towards the creation of a strong sense of place and Welsh community,” it added.

Inadequate

After the application was submitted, the county council’s Highways & Environmental Services made a recommendation of refusal, saying the unclassified road serving the site is considered to be inadequate in its current state.

“The additional traffic generated by the proposed development (particularly the introduction of vehicles with touring caravans and campervans onto the minor road network), if permitted, would be likely to give rise to conditions detrimental to highway safety,” the recommendation added.

Natural Resources Wales also raised concerns about “inadequate information” to support the plans, seeking further information on foul drainage.

“If this information is not provided, we would object to the application,” it added.

