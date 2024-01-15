Cardiff Airport announces more flights to Ireland ahead of Six Nations

Cardiff Airport has announced more flights to Ireland ahead of the upcoming Guinness Six Nations Championship.

The airport has confirmed that choice has been made available for rugby fans flying out from Cardiff with Ryanair and Aer Lingus both operating the route.

Wales is set to clash with Ireland at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Saturday 24 February with kick-off starting at 14:15.

50 flights will be made available by Cardiff Airport between the Welsh capital and Ireland between Thursday 22 and Monday 26 February.

Flights have been timed conveniently to arrive before the game and allow fans to

experience what the Irish capital has to offer.

Fans

Spencer Birns, CEO at Cardiff Airport, said: “It’s fantastic that these airlines are

supporting rugby fans in Wales, by offering these additional flights to Ireland.

“We’re excited to welcome fans to the airport before they jet off to watch the match.

“On behalf of our team at the airport, we wish Wales all the best in a great

tournament.”

It comes following news in December that Cardiff Airport had confirmed two new routes plus extra flights to Spain as part of Ryanair’s summer 2024 schedule.

The low cost airline provider rolled out flights to popular package holiday destinations, Alicante and Tenerife in addition to increasing their services to Malaga.

