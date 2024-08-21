Cardiff Airport launches winter flights to French Alps

Cardiff Airport has launched new winter flights to the French Alps thanks to TUI’s ski partner, Crystal Ski.

TUI, Wales’ largest tour operator, will fly every Saturday between Cardiff and

Chambéry, France, starting 21 December 2024 to 15 March 2025.

Chambéry is a charming town with a rich history and culture including a medieval old town, cathedral, château, fountain and museums.

Winter sports enthusiasts will find some of the best ski resorts in the world, from Val d’Isère to La Plagne, Courchevel to Méribel.

Festive getaway

The new flights will be the first ski route directly available from Cardiff since winter 2019/2020.

Cardiff Airport says the “fantastic news” offers customers more choice to fly local and go global this winter.

The first flight is just days from Christmas, providing the perfect festive getaway.

Passengers can book now at www.crystalski.co.uk

Lee Smith, Cardiff Airport’s Head of Business Development said: “We’re

delighted to announce this news. Our customers have been asking for a ski route for quite some time.

“It’s fantastic Crystal Ski has now reacted to customer demand, allowing people living in Wales to fly from their National Airport. Customers have a breadth of fantastic ski resorts within easy reach of Chambéry and we know this route will be extremely popular.”

