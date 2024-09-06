Cardiff Airport rated one of the best in the UK

Cardiff Airport has soared into the top of best UK airports, according to a new survey from Which? magazine.

The airport in Rhoose was ranked in seventh place by the national Which? survey of 29 UK airports.

Topping the list was Liverpool John Lennon – ranked the best UK airport, while just down the M62, Manchester finished bottom of the pile, ranked the worst.

Posting on Facebook, Cardiff Wales Airport said: “Passengers rate us highly for overall satisfaction and are very likely to recommend us.

“Thank you to our teams for all their hard work, we pride ourselves on getting travellers off on their holidays quickly and smoothly, with excellent service and efficient airport controls. Thank you for your support!”

Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, said: ‘Our survey found many of the biggest airports fall at the basics – with passengers often unhappy about the availability of toilets and seats, and reporting long queues at times.

“Flogging fast passes and filling terminals with retail spaces and airport lounges is a money spinner – but judging by our survey results, it’s not what passengers need.

‘Smaller airports in contrast may have few shops to speak of and the likes of London City have no private lounges – but our survey shows what they can do is get passengers off on their holiday quickly and smoothly.

“Next time you’re booking a flight, it’s well worth considering not just your choice of airline but also your airport – it could make all the difference to the start of your getaway.”

A spokesperson for Manchester Airport said: “Manchester Airport is proud to give people in all parts of the North easy and affordable access to nearly 200 different destinations across the world.

“We understand not every experience is perfect and want all passengers to feel able to raise their concerns directly with us.”

For the full results visit the Which? website HERE

