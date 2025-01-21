Cardiff Airport shares update on 2025 destinations

Cardiff Airport has shared an update on 34 destinations available for customers to fly direct to throughout 2025.

Whether it is a city break, a beach escape, or visiting loved ones, Cardiff Airport say they are “here to make travel dreams come true”.

In an updated news item, the Welsh airport thanked their teams who they say “work tirelessly to provide a smooth experience for customers”.

The update also shared that their ‘Next Generation Security’ means passengers can leave liquids under 100ml in their hand luggage, along with all electronics.

Passengers can also take advantage of the newly refurbished food and beverage facilities including Greggs, Costa, Y Castell, Tap & Brew and 51° Executive Lounge.

TUI

TUI, one of the Airport’s biggest customers, is basing three aircraft at Cardiff this summer and a second aircraft for winter operations starting in December 2025.

The tour operator is adding more flights from Cardiff to the Canary Islands.

Fuerteventura is TUI’s latest new route from Cardiff, with weekly flights starting in December. There will also be 4 weekly flights to Tenerife whilst Gran Canaria sees 2 weekly flights from December.

People can also book Cancun flights and holidays with TUI for 2026.

Currently, there are direct flights to 34 destinations from Cardiff Airport. These are:

Barbados (Bridgetown)

Bulgaria (Bourgas)

Cancun (Mexico)

Croatia (Dubrovnik)

Cyprus (Larnaca & Paphos)

Finland (Enontekio & Ivalo)

France (Chambéry)

Greece (Corfu, Crete, Kefalonia, Kos, Rhodes & Zante)

Ireland (Dublin)

Netherlands (Amsterdam)

Northern Ireland (Belfast)

Portugal (Faro)

Scotland (Edinburgh)

Spain & Canary Islands (Alicante, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Ibiza, Lanzarote, Mahon, Malaga, Palma, Reus, & Tenerife)

Sweden (Pajala)

Tunisia (Enfidha)

Turkey (Antalya & Dalaman)

Flight increases

KLM – which has been operating out of Cardiff for over 35 years – is connecting Wales to more than 150 destinations around the world, including New York, Toronto, Paris, Rome, Berlin, Copenhagen, Dubai, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Ryanair has increased the number of flights between Cardiff and Dublin to 6 days every week, starting Monday 31 March. The low-cost airline also flies to Alicante, Faro, Malaga and Tenerife from Cardiff.

Spencer Birns, CEO of Cardiff Airport, said: “Our airline partners continue to offer a great number of global destinations for people living in Wales to explore from their National Airport.

“We’re excited to see Chambéry and Fuerteventura on our departure boards. I’d like to thank our teams for working hard to drive the business forward. We are looking forward to welcoming our passengers.”

