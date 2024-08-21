Cardiff Airport welcomes growth this summer

Cardiff Airport has revealed a strong summer season so far and shared the top ten most popular destinations for travellers departing from the Welsh airport.

According to a news item shared on the official Cardiff Airport website, tens of thousands of people have already used their National Airport for Wales to go on holiday or visit family and friends, with more expected in the coming weeks.

The Airport is now gearing up for a busy August Bank Holiday weekend, with customers offered more choice to fly local and go global.

Top ten destinations

The top 10 most popular destinations from Cardiff Wales Airport this summer are:

▪ Alicante (TUI, Vueling & Ryanair)

▪ Malaga (TUI, Vueling & Ryanair)

▪ Amsterdam (KLM)

▪ Majorca (TUI)

▪ Dublin (Ryanair)

▪ Tenerife (TUI & Ryanair)

▪ Belfast (Aer Lingus)

▪ Dalaman (TUI)

▪ Antalya (TUI)

▪ Algarve (TUI & Ryanair)

Highlighting the increased demand to services, the Airport has shared that its airline partners have responded to the strong demand from passengers in many ways, including reports that TUI has put on sale an extra 12,000 holidays this year; Vueling has added more flights to Malaga in September and October and Ryanair is continuing to fly to Tenerife in the winter

Milestones

The update comes as the Airport confirms that PLAY airlines will take off from Cardiff in October.

The low-cost Icelandic airline will operate two weekly flights direct to Keflavík, starting 10 October for six weeks. PLAY also has connecting flights to New York, Boston, Baltimore, Washington and Toronto from its Keflavík hub.

At the Airport, the teams and partners recently opened two brand-new catering facilities in the departure lounge.

Spencer Birns, CEO of Cardiff Wales Airport, said: “We’ve had a positive year so far, with growth in the number of customers using their National Airport.

“From January to the end of July, passenger numbers have grown by 8%, compared to 2023. We’re really pleased to hear feedback from our customers that they’re enjoying improved facilities in the terminal.

“Our teams and partners have been working really hard to enhance customer experience. This year, we’ve also celebrated some great milestones with partners like Balkan Holidays, which started popular direct flights to Bulgaria 45 years ago from Cardiff Wales Airport.”

Celtic connections

The Airport also revealed this month that it has been three years since Loganair, the UK’s largest regional airline, launched direct flights from Cardiff to Scotland’s capital, Edinburgh. Loganair’s convenient trip has been used by over 55,000 customers since it started, visiting both countries for work and pleasure. Spencer Birns added: “I and the entire Airport team want to say thank you to Loganair. It’s been amazing to see customers enjoy the advantages of using the Loganair flights, connecting two great countries in the UK. “These convenient flights help families and businesses stay connected. We look forward to Loganair increasing choice on the route, serving the people of Wales and Scotland through Cardiff Wales Airport.” Luke Lovegrove, CCO of Loganair, said: “It’s extremely rewarding to be celebrating this special milestone with Cardiff Wales Airport. We are proud to operate the only flight linking the Scottish and Welsh capitals, providing vital connectivity between two significant regional cities and supporting leisure and business travel. “More than half of customers are travelling for leisure purposes and spend two or three days at their destination, helping to grow visitor numbers for both Scotland and Wales. We look forward to continuing to develop this important route.”

