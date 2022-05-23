Cardiff among cities facing ‘Great Resignation’ as job vacancies surge
Cardiff is among the cities facing a ‘Great Resignation’ as job vacancies surge and people prefer to work from closer to home after the pandemic, a report has said.
Office of National Statistics data released last week showed that for the first time since records began there are more job vacancies than unemployed people in the UK.
According to a report published today by job market statistics company Adzuna, Cardiff is among the top five cities with the highest rate of interest in advertised jobs.
Adzuna looked at the average number of searches per job in every city in order to compile the report. The trend was very noticeable in Cardiff and also in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh, they said.
Paul Lewis of Adzuna, said: “London is at the core of the Great Resignation in the UK, but our data reveals the trend is spreading out fast.
“In particular, jobs in commuter towns are seeing high interest levels driven by a renewed interest from Brits to spend more time at home.
“As offices have reopened and commutes have restarted, workers are looking for close-to-home options that will continue to give them the flexibility they got used to over the pandemic and various lockdowns, be that picking the kids up from school or simply working flexible hours.
“The return-to-office is a huge driver of the current high movement between jobs, and companies offering fully remote options, or even much publicised ‘work from anywhere’ policies, are stealing a march on the competition and coming out on top.”
Unlike the UK Government which has urged workers to return to the office where possible, the Welsh Government has urged businesses to retain the benefits of working from home after the pandemic.
“The changes to how many of us work have been a significant impact of the Coronavirus era and many of us have found that these changes work for us,” Deputy Climate change Ministre Lee Waters said in a report published in March.
“Along with other kinds of flexible working, remote working can have fair work and environmental benefits. Therefore while we recognise not all jobs can be done remotely, we still see great value in promoting more remote working across Wales.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
So far so good, but you wait until the major developers start to back off any new projects in the city, or commercial landlords start to bleat about no takers for vacant space. Then government at local authority and in the Bay will start the knee jerk reaction that “new build is good” and will shift heaven and earth to get people back in to fill those ghastly developments. Why they all have to be in Cardiff in the first place is open to questions which will never be answered while we have a government so fixated on the S.E… Read more »
Maybe share jobs around Wales? For more equitable opportunities, Wales needs to quickly improve its wifi network. In the South it’s good along the M4 corridor as far as Abertawe. Other than that, there’s pretty poor coverage as far as I can see. Working from Home becomes non-viable when your area has speeds not much better than the dial-up connections of the 1990s. This would give more opportunities to parts of Wales which didn’t have them previously. Our bright young things may not have to desert the places they grew up to find high quality work across the border. For… Read more »
No mention of the post-brexit exodus…
You’re not wrong. My industry has lost loads of highly qualified highly skilled workers back to Europe. Vacancies which are proving very hard to fill from the serried ranks of British workers who couldn’t find work. Seems they weren’t “takin’ are jobs” after all.