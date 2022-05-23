Cardiff among cities facing ‘Great Resignation’ as job vacancies surge

Cardiff is among the cities facing a ‘Great Resignation’ as job vacancies surge and people prefer to work from closer to home after the pandemic, a report has said.

Office of National Statistics data released last week showed that for the first time since records began there are more job vacancies than unemployed people in the UK.

According to a report published today by job market statistics company Adzuna, Cardiff is among the top five cities with the highest rate of interest in advertised jobs.

Adzuna looked at the average number of searches per job in every city in order to compile the report. The trend was very noticeable in Cardiff and also in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh, they said.

Paul Lewis of Adzuna, said: “London is at the core of the Great Resignation in the UK, but our data reveals the trend is spreading out fast.

“In particular, jobs in commuter towns are seeing high interest levels driven by a renewed interest from Brits to spend more time at home.

“As offices have reopened and commutes have restarted, workers are looking for close-to-home options that will continue to give them the flexibility they got used to over the pandemic and various lockdowns, be that picking the kids up from school or simply working flexible hours.

“The return-to-office is a huge driver of the current high movement between jobs, and companies offering fully remote options, or even much publicised ‘work from anywhere’ policies, are stealing a march on the competition and coming out on top.”

Unlike the UK Government which has urged workers to return to the office where possible, the Welsh Government has urged businesses to retain the benefits of working from home after the pandemic.

“The changes to how many of us work have been a significant impact of the Coronavirus era and many of us have found that these changes work for us,” Deputy Climate change Ministre Lee Waters said in a report published in March.

“Along with other kinds of flexible working, remote working can have fair work and environmental benefits. Therefore while we recognise not all jobs can be done remotely, we still see great value in promoting more remote working across Wales.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

