Cardiff Animation Festival announces line-up for event celebrating all things miniature

Cardiff Animation Festival has announced a mini festival that will celebrate and showcase the little things that make animation so special.

Mini-CAF will present feature and short film screenings, Q&As with industry professionals, masterclasses and workshops.

The event will run March 24 – 25 at the independent arts hub and cinema space in Cardiff, Chapter, as well as online and will include 2023 Oscar-nominated film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.

Welsh animator and social media star Ketnipz, Aardman’s will also take part talking about The Very Small Creatures series.

Wellbeing

One Bum Cinema Club (possibly the smallest cinema in the world) will also feature at the festival along with Annecy 2022 Cristal-winner Little Nicholas.

Announcing the programme, Cardiff Animation Festival’s Festival Director Lauren Orme said: “Mini-CAF will give audiences a taste of the direction we want to move in as a festival over the next few years.

“One of our main aims is to support our audiences’ wellbeing. So we’re putting on more social events, more meals people can sit down and eat together, and carving out more space between events for those magic conversations that only happen at festivals.

“We’re also really thrilled that the whole festival will be accessible for deaf audiences. Snap up an Early Bird pass before they sell out!”

Cardiff Animation Festival is Wales’ only global animation festival, celebrating animated films – and the artists who make them – with audiences in-person and online since 2014.

In 2018 they launched CAF’s first biennial festival which fast became a hit with filmgoers, students and enthusiasts of all ages.

More than 5,000 tickets were sold across 100 events in the 2022 festival and details for this year’s event can be found here.

