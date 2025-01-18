Cardiff Bay velodrome plans scrapped

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Plans to build a new velodrome in Cardiff Bay have been scrapped after the city council was offered an alternative location for a controversial secondary school expansion.

Cardiff Council has plans in place to expand Cathays High School onto land at Maindy Park.

Campaigners have been fighting the proposal for years, fearing the loss of the historic Maindy Velodrome.

The Government Property Agency (GPA) has offered Cardiff Council the opportunity to enter into negotiations, subject to to a number of conditions being met, for land occupied by the Companies House offices in Cathays.

If successful, this would give the council the opportunity to expand there instead of at Maindy Park.

Golfing attraction

The former Toys R Us site in Grangetown, where the new velodrome was proposed to go, could be turned into a new golfing leisure attraction.

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said: “The Toys R Us site was initially earmarked for a new velodrome to replace Maindy cycle track if, and only if, a new Cathays High School was to be built on the Maindy track site.

“However, a new opportunity has since arisen whereby the council is negotiating with the UK Government Property Agency to secure an alternative site for Cathays High School, which would eliminate the need to relocate Maindy cycle track.

“We understand this may be disappointing news for those who were looking forward to a new velodrome in the city.

“However, our priority has always been to deliver a new, state-of-the-art school for Cathays High pupils.

“The current school performs well, but the site and buildings do not meet 21st Century School standards and the site has no playing fields.

“Moving forward a new Cathays High would also play a key role in meeting the demand for mainstream and additional learning needs provision.

Specialist resource base

“It would also expand the current specialist resource base for learners with autism spectrum condition from 16 to 50 places in purpose-built accommodation in the new school buildings.”

A Cardiff Council cabinet report on Cathays High School states the GPA and Companies House are reviewing options for their future accommodation needs and their stated preference is to relocate to a new location in the city.

This is subject to financial approval as part of the UK Government annual spending review process.

The GPA anticipates a decision on the future of Companies House through the 2025 spending review.

The cabinet report states: “Implementation of this preferred strategy remains work in progress and requires further discussions and due diligence, including the development of an appropriate financial strategy that supports the priorities outlined in the Education Investment Strategy.

“However, the council would be entering such discussions with a level of confidence that a successful outcome can be achieved.”

The council spokesperson added: “If the land deal with the UK Government proceeds, Maindy Velodrome will remain at its current location for the foreseeable future.

“If a deal cannot be reached, it is likely the council will need to revisit its original proposal to deliver school facilities as a contingency. However, this remains subject to charitable implications, and ultimately subject to Charity Commission approval.”

Land at Maindy Park is owned by Maindy Park Trust, a charity of which Cardiff Council is the sole trustee.

Charity Commission

The council applied to the Charity Commission to carry out a land swap, which would see land at Maindy Park exchanged for land at Caedelyn Park in Rhiwbina and allow the expansion of Cathays High to go ahead as planned.

The Charity Commission and Cardiff Council met in September to discuss the land swap application.

A Charity Commission spokesperson said in December that it was aware of the council using Maindy Park Trust land as an overflow car park for Cathays High and the local authority was pursuing alternative arrangements to rectify this situation.

The spokesperson added: “The commission met with Cardiff Council to discuss its application for consent to the land exchange.

“Following that meeting in September its application is currently on hold while we await further information from the council.”

The council’s cabinet report on Cathays High, which will be discussed at a meeting on Thursday, January 23, states: “The continuance of the proposal to exchange land currently submitted to the Charity Commission for approval is a trust matter that must be considered separately in line with the council’s governance processes.”

Cardiff Council cabinet members will also consider a report on the future of Toys R Us at the same meeting.

Members will be recommended to enter into an option agreement with Topgolf for the former Toys R Us site.

If approved, Topgolf would have 18 months to secure planning permission and enter into a lease, potentially bringing a new golf-based entertainment venue to Cardiff.

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said: “Should Maindy cycle track land ultimately be used for the new school, the council will reconsider how to bring a closed-loop cycle track and velodrome to the city in the future as part of any deal.

“In the meantime, the council is looking at other leisure and sports facilities it can bring to the International Sports Village, including a leisure golf experience.”

