Cardiff bin strikes set to extend into February

Ted Peskett Local Democracy Reporter

Bin strikes that have affected Cardiff since Christmas are set to be extended until late February following a series of bullying allegations.

Unite announced that its members at Cardiff Council will continue strike action over a number of local issues until Thursday February 22.

The walkout, which has affected the collection of hygiene waste and Christmas trees, was scheduled to take place between December 28 and Thursday, January 25.

‘No substance’

Cardiff Council said last year that the union’s claims of bullying refer to allegations made more than a year ago, and an independent review found no substance to them.

Unite said the decision to carry out fresh strike action is due to the local authority’s “failure to make any progress” in relation to the concerns raised by the union.

When strike action was announced in December, Cardiff Council said the collection of black bin bag waste and mixed recycling would continue as normal.

Tree collections

The local authority usually runs a roadside Christmas tree collection service in January but this year, residents were asked to take their trees to a designated drop-off point at Heath Park or one of the city’s tips.

The latest round of bin strikes comes not long after two months of strike action which started in September 2023 over pay.

During that period, the collection of hygiene waste and garden waste was affected.

The collection of mixed recycling was also affected in some parts of the city. Piles of green bags could be seen building up on certain streets in these areas.

Cardiff Council has been contacted for information about how waste collections will be affected by this latest round of strikes.

