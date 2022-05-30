Cardiff builder fined for fly-tipping following a year-long investigation

Ted Peskett, local democracy

A builder has been fined over £1,400 for fly-tipping following a year-long investigation by Vale of Glamorgan Council.

Philip Royle pleaded guilty at Cardiff Magistrates Court after evidence linked him to waste left at Wrinstone Lane in Wenvoe last year. Council officers traced the waste to three properties in the Cardiff area at which Royle had undertaken work.

When first questioned, Royle, who was operating as Cardiff Builders Ltd and is based in the city, claimed to have passed the waste to a third party, but Council officers found no evidence of this.

Zero tolerance

Vale of Glamorgan Council Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood and Building Services, Cllr Mark Wilson, said: “The Council has zero tolerance toward fly-tipping and our Environmental Enforcement Officers do a fantastic job of patrolling hotspots where this offence is known to occur.

“I hope that this verdict sends out a message to those contemplating fly-tipping. The Vale of Glamorgan Council takes this offence extremely seriously and will prosecute anyone found to have committed it to the full extent of the law.

“I am also grateful that the Court has recognised the severity of this offence in the punishment handed out. It’s important for all householders to remember that they have a legal duty to ensure that traders are licensed to take their waste.

“I am further grateful for the co-operation of those householders whose waste was found fly-tipped and who assisted our officers in the investigation.”

The Court ordered Royle to pay a 492.00 fine, costs of £860.00 and a £49 victim surcharge. This court case follows the successful prosecution in February of a man ordered to pay £913 for fly-tipping in Leckwith.

The offender failed to pay a fixed penalty notice of £400 which had been initially issued by investigating officers and admitted to fly-tipping a number of green bin bags. The consequences of being caught fly-tipping range from being issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice, to fines of up to £50,000 or even imprisonment.

