Cardiff Bus Interchange opening date revealed

Open days

On 27, 28 and 29 June TfW will open the doors to the new interchange so that members of the public can learn about the new facilities on offer before bus services officially start running from 30 June.

With 14 bus bays, the new transport interchange will be operated by Transport for Wales and will help improve the public transport network in Wales.

Customer Ambassadors will be on hand during the customer familiarisation days to give more information about the new services and help with any concerns.

TfW has been working with local bus operators to confirm which services will run from the new interchange when it opens – these details will be shared soon.