Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Cardiff Bus Interchange opening date revealed

30 May 2024 2 minute read
Cardiff Bus Interchange. Image: TFW

The highly anticipated opening date for Cardiff Bus Interchange has been announced by Transport for Wales.

The Interchange will open in June with bus services scheduled to start on Sunday 30 June 2024.

Open days

On 27, 28 and 29 June TfW will open the doors to the new interchange so that members of the public can learn about the new facilities on offer before bus services officially start running from 30 June.

With 14 bus bays, the new transport interchange will be operated by Transport for Wales and will help improve the public transport network in Wales.

Cardiff Bus Interchange. Image: Rightacres Property Co. Ltd.

Customer Ambassadors will be on hand during the customer familiarisation days to give more information about the new services and help with any concerns.

TfW has been working with local bus operators to confirm which services will run from the new interchange when it opens – these details will be shared soon.

Preparations

Marie Daly, Chief Customer and Culture Officer at TfW said: “We’re pleased to be opening the new bus interchange next month and look forward to welcoming customers on the 27, 28 and 29 June to see the new facilities and learn about the new bus services.

“Further updates on the bus services that will run from the new facility will be confirmed soon.”

TfW has been working with bus operator partners and Cardiff Council to prepare for the opening.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.