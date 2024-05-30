Cardiff Bus Interchange opening date revealed
Open days
On 27, 28 and 29 June TfW will open the doors to the new interchange so that members of the public can learn about the new facilities on offer before bus services officially start running from 30 June.
With 14 bus bays, the new transport interchange will be operated by Transport for Wales and will help improve the public transport network in Wales.
Customer Ambassadors will be on hand during the customer familiarisation days to give more information about the new services and help with any concerns.
TfW has been working with local bus operators to confirm which services will run from the new interchange when it opens – these details will be shared soon.
Preparations
Marie Daly, Chief Customer and Culture Officer at TfW said: “We’re pleased to be opening the new bus interchange next month and look forward to welcoming customers on the 27, 28 and 29 June to see the new facilities and learn about the new bus services.
“Further updates on the bus services that will run from the new facility will be confirmed soon.”
TfW has been working with bus operator partners and Cardiff Council to prepare for the opening.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.