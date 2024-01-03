Cardiff Bus Station operational from this spring

Stephen Price

After a seven year delay, Transport for Wales has announced that Cardiff Bus Interchange will open in spring 2024.

Work is currently progressing on the project, including carrying out the internal fit-out, the conducting of trials to fully test the facility and ironing out of any teething issues.

Whilst operational details have yet to be released, Transport for Wales (TFW) is liaising with bus operators, and passengers can expect to hear more about these in the coming months.

Integrated transport network

Cardiff Bus Interchange will offer a brand-new centralised bus facility with 14 bus bays, various retail units, public toilets and refreshment points.

A spokesperson for TFW said: “This exciting new interchange is an integral part of the integrated transport network that we’re building for the people of Wales.

“As a key part of Cardiff’s transport hub, it’ll offer better connections to and between different transport modes including rail, walking and cycling, within the city and across the region to better suit people’s lifestyle choices. It will connect people with work, health, and leisure opportunities whilst helping people to make more sustainable travel choices.”

The objective of the project has been to create a public transport interchange which will enable customers to make seamless transfers between bus, train and active travel with fully integrated customer information systems to support this. According to TFW, additional improvements include:

Offering better connections to and between different transport modes, within the city and across the region to better suit people’s lifestyles.

Described by TFW as: “A modern, clean, and safe bus interchange with essential facilities for all including retail units, public toilets, and drinking water fountains to make travelling by bus a more comfortable experience.

“Reliable and timely buses to get people where they need to go and encourage more to use the service.

“A hub for transport information and staffed by approachable staff – making it familiar, easy and seamless for all to use.”

Accessible

The Interchange has also been descibed as ‘accessible to all” and in compliance with Equalities Act law. It’s been designed with modern travellers in mind to enable people to “travel easily” regardless of accessibility requirements, including tactile flooring, braille map and a changing places toilet, removing barriers and increasing access for all.

The Cardiff Bus Interchange is part of the wider Welsh Government and private sector led interchange building delivered by Rightacres Property. The fit out of Cardiff Bus Interchange is an £11m project funded by the Welsh Government.

The interchange can accommodate 14 bus bays. There will be additional signage and wayfinding within Central Square, ensuring seamless and efficient journeys for passengers, for buses located in other areas of the city centre. There’ll also be approachable ambassadors on-hand to answer any queries.

Integration with railway

The project team delivering the station enhancements at Cardiff Central is working closely with colleagues developing the bus interchange to ensure there will be seamless integration between both. This will include modern, easy to understand customer information systems and clear ‘wayfinding’ at the train station and interchange. Options to directly improve connectivity are being explored.

The interchange will be used by buses only, and coaches will continue with current arrangements. TfW is exploring options on how coach accommodation in Cardiff may be improved in the future.

Plans include a supervisor who will be on the site at all times, and interchange staff on the concourse between 07:00 and 19:30.

