Cardiff Central Station offers a rainbow welcome to the Iris Festival

Cardiff Central Station will be illuminated in a spectrum of colour this week to celebrate the 18th Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival taking place in the city.

The building will be bathed in all the colours of the rainbow starting on Tuesday 8 October for the duration of the festival.

The Pontypridd flagship offices for Transport for Wales will also be illuminated for the duration of the festival.

The world’s largest short film prize will be presented during the festival week and thousands of guests are expected to join the annual celebration of LGBTQ+ global stories and Cardiff charm.

With more than 100 filmmakers already confirmed to attend the Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival this year, many will be welcomed into the city via Cardiff Central Station which will host an Iris Prize reception desk, which will be staffed by the festival from Tuesday 8 October through Saturday 12 October.

Pink portraits

There is also a welcome return for Pink Portraits 2024, and they will be displayed in the -main concourse of Cardiff Central Station for the duration of the festival.

Pink Portraits 2024 is a series of 12 portraits celebrating the diversity of LGBTQ+ professionals working for Transport for Wales produced by Iris Prize, in partnership with Ffotogallery and Transport for Wales. The portraits were taken by south Wales-based photographer, Sarah Scorey, and there is a ‘the making of’ short film celebrating the project being shared during the festival.

Berwyn Rowlands, Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival Director, said: “During the festival we will be celebrating global LGBTQ+ stories in the cinema and at the same time exploring Cardiff charm.

The city has been a good friend to Iris and this year we are taking things up a notch with some dramatic street banners featuring gay superheroes.

Partnership

Berwyn added: “Having the Llys Cadwyn bathed in Iris purple and Central Station with a rainbow theme for the duration of the festival, is a wonderful statement for Iris as she returns to Cardiff for the 18th edition of the festival. This is happening because the partnership with Transport for Wales is strong.

“We enjoyed working with Transport for Wales on creating the 2024 Pink Portraits and are delighted that the portraits will be seen by the thousands attending the festival at Stadium Plaza.”

Marie Daly, Chief Customer and Culture Officer at Transport for Wales added: “Iris is now a firm date in the calendar in Cardiff. We’re pleased to join the celebrations again this year and to light up Cardiff Central during the festival to signify our commitment to diversity as well as our support for the festival in its home city.

“Transport for Wales is committed to being one of Wales’s most inclusive employers. We believe diversity makes us stronger, helps us understand our customers better and build an inclusive transport network everyone in Wales can be proud of. Showcasing the Pink Portraits at Cardiff Central will be a proud moment for us as we welcome festivalgoers for Iris week in October.”

Festival-goers can book UK rail tickets and plan travel at tfw.wales or on TfW’s app. TfW’s friendly staff will also be on hand at Cardiff Central and Cardiff Bus Interchange to help festivalgoers with any travel enquiries.

Full details about Iris Prize and programme can be found here.

