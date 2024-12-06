Cardiff Council confirms it will not be collecting Christmas trees again in January

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Cardiff Council has again announced that Christmas tree collections will not be taking place next year.

The city council announced in 2023 that it would not be collecting residents’ Christmas trees from their doorsteps in January, 2024, adding that strike action meant it had to prioritise other services.

This year, the council has again announced that it will not be collecting used real trees.

A council spokesperson said it would not be doing so because of the ongoing financial constraints that the local authority faced.

Drop off locations

Like this year, the council will have drop-off locations across the city where people can take their trees.

However, the exact locations of drop-off points for 2025 are yet to be confirmed.

In a statement published ahead of the last full council meeting of Cardiff Council on Thursday, November 28, the local authority’s cabinet member for waste, street scene and environmental services, Cllr Norma Mackie, said: “In the run up to Christmas, the council is… asking residents to consider how they will dispose of their used real Christmas trees at the end of the festive period.

“There are various options to consider, which will assist residents to dispose of their Christmas trees in a way that benefits both the local community and environment.”

Dates and times

The council said further details of dates and times for Christmas tree drop-off points would be published on it’s website or social media channels in December.

Residents are also encouraged to take their used real Christmas trees to one of the city’s recycling centres, Lamby Way and Bessemer Close.

All decorations, stands and plastic coverings should be removed to ensure that the tree can be properly composted.

Home composting and placing cut down trees into garden waste bins have also been put forward as solutions for residents.

Charities

Cllr Mackie added in her statement: “In addition, there are private companies or charities, such as Tree Rex, which will collect Christmas trees for a fee, very often with the money going towards charities.”

Residents are being urged not to place used Christmas trees in residual waste bins or black bags; not to burn them; and not to place them on the kerbside for collection.

Cardiff Council currently expects to face a budget gap of more than £60m for 2025/26.

In September and July, the council said it expected to face a budget gap of £49m – more than twice the size of the gap in 2023/24 (£24m).

For the 2024/25 financial year, the council had to bridge a budget gap of £30m.

Cardiff Council’s corporate director of resources, Chris Lee, said in November that significant service changes and cuts will be required to help the local authority save enough money in 2025/26.

