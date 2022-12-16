Cardiff Council issues Roath Park ice warning

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Cardiff Council has issued a warning to members of the public as teams were sent out to break up ice at Roath Park.

Council workers have recently been seen breaking up ice on Roath Park Lake using long wooden poles.

The council has since taken to social media to warn people of the dangers of ice and frozen water.

A social media post from the authority reads: “Our teams have been out breaking up the ice on Roath Park lake.

“Ice and frozen water can be incredibly dangerous – children and pets are particularly at risk.

“Please advise children of the dangers and keep pets on leads at all times when near frozen water.

“If you see people or animals at risk please call 999 and ask for the emergency services.”

The warning comes after four children died after falling into a lake at Babbs Mill near Solihull on Sunday.

Brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler and their cousin Thomas Stewart were pulled from the freezing water and rushed to hospital where eight-year-old Finlay and 11-year-old Thomas died a short time later.

Ten-year-old Jack Johnson also tragically died on Sunday. Sadly six-year-old Samuel lost his fight for life on Wednesday.

Freezing over

Temperatures are continuing to plummet in Cardiff, leading to a number of lakes and rivers to start freezing over.

As Wales experienced temperatures as low as -12°C during the week, the River Ely at Cardiff Marina was also frozen over.

Emergency services and and other bodies have been keen to stress the importance of being cautious around frozen water.

Cardiff Council has been approached for more information on its ice breaking activities, including if it is being done in other areas across the city.