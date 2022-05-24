Cardiff council launches consultation on plans for a new skatepark

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Cardiff Council has announced the opening of an online consultation on plans for a new concrete skatepark in Llanrumney that would, if approved, would replace the existing timber-framed one near Eastern Leisure Centre.

The consultation is asking the local and wider-skateboard community for their input into the design of the skatepark, which is being developed by consultants VDZ+A and Newline Skateparks.

A council spokesperson said: “The proposals are at an early stage and will be subject to further consultation and a planning application later this year, but the aim is to design a high quality, inclusive space for residents and skaters of all ages and abilities.

“We want to encourage as many people as possible to be physically active and Skateboarding is an Olympic sport that appeals to people of all ages, from young children and teenagers to older skaters, many of whom are now introducing their children to the sport.

“Concrete skateparks are lower maintenance and create less noise, and as part of our citywide skateboard strategy which is currently being developed, we hope to improve or replace more existing sites as well as identify new locations, offering more opportunities for people to enjoy the benefits of physical activity, starting in Llanrumney.”

Cardiff Skateboard Strategy

Cardiff Council announced in October 2021 that they were reviewing skateparks across Cardiff and that they had teamed up with VDZ+A to prepare the Cardiff Skateboard Strategy.

VDZ+A has helped with over 300 skatepark projects across Canada, the United States, South America and Europe. Newline Skateparks is a skatepark design and construction team that has helped with 400 projects across the world.

Consultation on the design of the skatepark closes on June 1.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

