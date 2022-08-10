Cardiff Council made £2 million in parking fines in last 12 month

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Cardiff Council accumulated over £2 million in parking fines over the past year, figures reveal.

An FOI requested by the Local Democracy Reporting Service found that City Road, Rhymney Street and Mackintosh Place were the three most ticketed streets between June 2021 and June 2022.

Each street accumulated 865, 846 and 826 fines respectively during the same period of time.

Wellfield Place, a street measuring only about 70 meters in length, accumulated 818 fines – totalling £26,668 in value.

Top six streets

Here is a breakdown of the top six most ticketed streets in Cardiff:

City Road – 865 Rhymney Street – 846 Mackintosh Place – 826 Wellfield Place – 818 Churchill Way – 733 Bute Crescent – 701

Another FOI revealed that the total amount of money accumulated by Cardiff Council through parking fines between June 2021 and June 2022 was £2,076,090.

There were 23 reasons in total for parking fines being issued in Cardiff during this period of time, with parking in an electric vehicle place, not parking correctly and parking on a pedestrian crossing being among them.

The top six reasons for parking fines being issued between June 2021 and June 2022 were:

No Permit Displayed Parked in a restricted street Disabled person’s parking Parked in a restricted street Footpath parking Loading in restricted street

Other reasons for parking fines being issued include vehicles being parked with their engine running, parking in a taxi rank, parking in a disabled person’s parking space and parking on a dropped footway in a special enforcement area.

When asked how many fines were issued across Cardiff between June 2021 and June 2022 due to vehicles being parked on a cycle lane, Cardiff Council responded: “Cardiff Council can confirm there were no fines issued.”

