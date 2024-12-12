Cardiff council set to increase rent and service charge

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Rent and service charges for council houses and flats in Cardiff are set to go up next year.

Cardiff Council’s adult and social services scrutiny committee heard at a meeting on Monday, December 9, that the local authority plans to set the rent uplift at the maximum allowable rate of 2.7% for council-owned homes in 2025-26.

Council officials said a number of tenants who do not receive housing-related benefits told the council they do not struggle to pay the current service charge, but concerns were raised about potential increases.

Concerns

Members of the council’s adult and social services scrutiny committee also raised concerns about proposed increases in costs for tenants.

Cllr Peter Littlechild mentioned older residents in community living accommodation, saying they are being “disproportionately targeted” through the proposed increase “when they have no choice but to be in this situation and pay those extra additional fees”.

Cardiff Council said 82% of all community living residents and 88.5% of council tenants overall are in receipt of housing-related benefits.

The council’s director of adults, housing and communities Jane Thoma, said there are a “considerable number of pressures” on the council’s housing budget, including interest rates and above inflationary increases in cost for pay, energy and materials.

Housing benefit

Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for housing and adult services, Cllr Lynda Thorne, said: “Unfortunately, we have to do something. The fact that most of our tenants are on housing benefit makes it easier.”

The changes would mean service charge increases between £1.43 and £1.79 per week for houses and between £1.43 and £3.28 per week for flats.

For existing older community living schemes, the council is proposing to limit any increase to £10 per week, excluding personal heating and utility costs.

Here’s what the proposals mean for council housing rent:

One-bed flat – The current weekly net rent increases from £107.15 to £110.04

Two-bed flat – The current weekly net rent increases from £124.01 to £127.36

Three-bed flat – The current weekly net rent increases from £140.86 to £144.67

Four-bed flat – The current weekly net rent increases from £157.72 to £161.98

One-bed house – The current weekly net rent increases from £121.24 to £124.52

Two-bed house – The current weekly net rent increases from £138.10 to £141.83

Three-bed house – The current weekly net rent increases from £154.96 to £159.14

Four-bed house – The current weekly net rent increases from £171.82 to £176.46

Council cabinet members will be recommended to approve the proposed increase in rent and service charge at a meeting on Thursday, December 12.

