Cardiff Council workers vote for six weeks of strike action over ‘toxic workplace bullying’

Members of the Unite trade union have voted by a majority of 98% to take industrial action which could cause widespread disruption to refuse and recycling collections in Cardiff.

Workers have voted to strike over claims of widespread bullying within Cardiff City Council Waste Services department and say six weeks of strike action will commence from 22nd April.

The union says it has been raising workers’ concerns over bullying for several months, but no firm action has been taken by the council to address their complaints.

A recent survey of Unite members working within Waste Services found that over 60 per cent of workers had either witnessed workplace bullying or had been bullied themselves.

Unite has also raised a number of other issues with the council stemming from the “bullying culture” including health and safety failings and misuse of agency labour.

Toxic

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Workers at Cardiff Council have had enough of the toxic workplace bullying. Unless the council urgently resolve our grievances then six weeks of strike action will start in just nine days’ time.

“Our members are completely united and determined to win this fight for justice and they will receive the full support of Unite during the strike.”

Unite regional secretary Peter Hughes commented: “We have tried to resolve this dispute through negotiations with the council but have hit a brick wall. Although it is not too late to find a resolution, time is quickly running out.

“We have an overwhelming mandate for strike action and our members are determined to force change within Cardiff’s waste services department. This strike will unfortunately see major disruption to the refuse collections of Cardiff’s residents. However, the blame for this will lie squarely at the door of Cardiff City Council.”

