Cardiff councillor criticised after calling for suspension of Labour MP Rosie Duffield
Martin Shipton
A senior Welsh Labour councillor has come in for severe criticism after calling for the suspension of a Labour woman MP who has been the subject of death threats and vile personal abuse.
Cllr Jennifer Burke responded to a tweet from UK Labour promoting the International Transgender Day of Visibility with a tweet of her own stating: “OK, so suspend Rosie Duffield.”
Cllr Burke is a member of Cardiff council’s cabinet.
Ms Duffield is the Labour MP for Canterbury and has been outspoken in what she sees as the defence of women-only spaces in the context of campaigns for transgender rights.
She has also objected to a reluctance on the part of some trans activists to use the term “woman”.
She was accused of being “transphobic” after she liked a tweet suggesting that “individuals with a cervix” should be described as “women”.
Ms Duffield has said that the vitriol poured on her – which has included death threats on social media – has left her “completely terrified”.
She told The Times that she has in the past suffered intimidation at home and threats from Twitter trolls, but said: “This feels worse — maybe because it strikes at the heart of who you are as a woman, and because it’s base, pure misogyny.”
There is, she has claimed, a witch hunt underway, stating: “A word like ‘transphobe’ gets spread around without any actual evidence and the fire is lit.”
She has said she knows she will be attacked for speaking out, but has decided to do so because she fears that protections and rights won by previous generations of feminists are in danger of being undermined.
Important voice
Recently Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer defended Ms Duffield during an LBC radio interview, stating that she was “an important voice in the Parliamentary party”.
She won Canterbury in the 2017 general election, becoming the seat’s first ever Labour MP. She retained it in 2019.
A spokeswoman for the campaign group Merched Cymru (Women of Wales) said: “The personal attacks Rosie Duffield has faced for speaking out about the rights of women and girls are appalling. “It’s particularly shocking when they come from elected representatives within her own party.
“It is not transphobic to understand that women and girls face violence and discrimination because of our sex. It is not transphobic to defend the rights and protections our foremothers fought for over generations.
“Unfortunately, it seems there are far too many people in Welsh Labour who have let their personal belief in gender identity ideology cloud their judgement, to the detriment of any rational discussion of the clash between women’s rights and the demands of gender activists.”
Brave
Cardiff Labour councillor Sue Lent, a former deputy leader of the city’s council and a spokeswoman for the group Labour Women’s Declaration, said: “Rosie Duffield is a brave Labour MP who dares to speak up in defence of women’s sex-based rights under the Equality Act.
“Unfortunately, for this, she has been subjected to terrible threats and abuse.
“Such bullying behaviour deters others from speaking out.
“I have never known a situation like this where politicians are afraid to speak out on behalf of 50% of their constituents.
“It is very disappointing to see Cllr Burke, a senior female councillor, joining in with this bullying of another female Labour politician.
“Shame on her for joining in with the mob who constantly chant “no debate” and think it’s OK to intimidate and silence women.”
We pointed out to Cllr Burke that Ms Duffield had been subjected to horrendous abuse because of her defence of women-only spaces.
We asked her whether her tweet represented the view of Cardiff council’s cabinet, of which she is a member.
We also asked her whether she thought hers was an appropriate comment for a member of the cabinet to have made, especially in view of Sir Keir Starmer’s recent comments defending Ms Duffield.
Cllr Burke responded: “My tweet was in a personal capacity.”
We also asked council leader Huw Thomas whether Cllr Burke’s tweet represented the view of the cabinet and whether he thought it was an appropriate comment for a member of the cabinet to have made, especially in view of Sir Keir Starmer’s recent comments defending Ms Duffield.
Cllr Thomas did not respond.
Thank you Nation Cymru for some decent journalism on this topic. Women and girls legal rights must not be given away by Labour to appease the cult of gender ideology.
Rosie Duffield is a hero for standing up for women and girls against the encroachment on female-only sports and spaces like refuges and hospital wards, not to mention girls’ school toilets. All women are asking for is safety and fairness. It doesn’t make us “phobic” about anyone. The bullying she’s suffered has been appalling, and Keir Starmer has totally failed to protect her or other Labour women who speak up, like Sue Lent. Nor will he speak up for women himself – he claimed just days ago that one in a thousand “women” have male anatomy, in other words he’s… Read more »
Very alarming indeed- and it’s only getting started unfortunately.
Woman surely referring to gender? It’s not where are the “female” toilets in reference to sex. Has Rosie Duffield been bullied? People largely without power or influence have shouted at her online. It would likely meet definition of bullying and is highly unpleasant and shouldn’t happen as it is, but we should probably recognise that she has greater power and is using it to undermine rights of minority group. No one is arguing men can be women – except those deliberately misunderstanding to try and undermine trans rights – but trans women are far more woman than man. Some may… Read more »
The only people’s rights being dismantled here are women’s, not men’s. We just want the right to have toilets, changing rooms, refuges, rape support services, hospital wards, prisons, lesbian clubs, etc without males in them. And that’s being taken away from us. Please don’t take the word “woman” away from us, either. Without a word for ourselves, how can we even talk about our rights? Woman = adult human female. It doesn’t include anyone born with male genitals. And by the way, about 95% of transwomen keep those, did you know? Many people have been misled on that; perhaps you’re… Read more »
Totally inappropriate behaviour. Duffield has been bullied, harassed and treated terribly for nothing more than speaking the truth and putting her head on the block for standing up for women’s rights. Shame on Cllr Burke for putting in an axe blow. Duffield has courage and integrity.
Starmer is doing a good job dragging Labour back to the centre left from the far left that Corbyn left it, but people like Cllr Jennifer Burke don’t make his job any easier. Transgenderism is an issue that is natural Labour territory, but it needs to be kept in perspective. Voters care more about women’s rights, the economy, money, job, rents, etc, and that’s where Labour need to be banging the drum.
Is transgenderism really natural Labour territory, though? Socialism is all about a class-based, structural analysis of oppression. Women are a sex class, who have historicallly suffered oppression – and who need special protection – because of their biology, not a fondness for spinny skirts and lipstick (which many of us don’t like anyway). Gender identity ideology has captured the Left by piggybacking on gay rights, but the two are unrelated. The rights gay people asked for – mostly it was marriage – didn’t affect anyone else. But what’s being demanded now by transgender activists is the eradication of women’s rights… Read more »
Your comment does seem to suggest that i) you agreed with gay rights and therefore they were merely asked for and ii) you disagree with trans rights and therefore they’re being demanded for. Gay rights campaigners ranged (and range) from being polite and quiet to being demanding and willing to riot. As did (and do) gender rights campaigners. Sport should be safe and open to as many people as possible. Denying people access to sport is cruel when sport is used to ensure homeless people don’t feel as excluded, sport is used to promote good mental health and self-confidence. Safe… Read more »
Regardless of trans discussion, do you really believe that about Starmer and Corbyn?? Far left basically doesn’t exist in the UK. At most, thousands, not hundreds of thousands, vote for outwardly communist or communist-light political parties. Corbyn therefore simply represented just more left than most we’ve had in the UK. Sometimes an old fashioned view on left-wing politics, sometimes a European view. Starmer is trying his best not to show his cards and be friend to all (with exception of the left) at the moment. It might be the best thing longer term, but CURRENTLY when he does speak now… Read more »
Who knows what Starmer really believes? He’s sitting on the fence so hard he must have splinters. But when you examine his comments closely, there’s little there in support of women. He said this week that one in a thousand women have male genitalia – well, those aren’t women, so what he must mean is that he’s happy to open up women’s spaces to males. I don’t know about you, but I don’t want my teenager daughter changing at the pool next to someone with male genitals (and the bodily strength of a male too). Nor do I want her… Read more »
The definition of a phobia is an irrational fear of something. There’s no statistical evidence that allowing trans women to use women’s spaces puts women at risk. Hence to be afraid of that is an irrational fear. Hence by definition that is transphobia. The risks posed to women by cis men is a different thing entirely. If there are cis men that would pretend to be women in order to assault women, their behaviour is unlikely to be in any way affected by the process for trans people changing their name or their birth certificate. Restricting the rights of one… Read more »
How easy must it be to be a man who can bet the farm at women’s expense. That word ‘unlikely’ carries a lot of weight there. You realise that trans women retain male pattern offending? And what do you mean IF there are ‘cis’ men? Men have literally become priests, school teachers, scout leaders etc. in order to gain access to victims. For one, burnout the cis rubbish. Men are men. There is no subset. Guessing you know exactly what a man is and what a woman is when choosing a sexual partner. You realise the lengths that some disgusting… Read more »
These article always see lots of comments being made.
I hope we can recognise need for greater empathy and respect when discussing this topic.
I hope we can recognise that many (not all) promoting this topic do so because their center-right poltical views have failed and they want to drag people further right so not to lose next election.
Many (not all) people have valid concerns regarding this topic, but in the main they’re being played by right wing politicians just trying to survive when they have nothing helpful to say and they’ve given up trying to improve the UK.
“These article always see lots of comments being made.” If you mean articles on the eradication of women’s rights (and even our words), then yeah, there are a lot of women in this country and we’re not happy about what’s happening. We have been shouted down and threatened (some have lost their jobs) for trying to talk about this; we’ve been abandoned by political parties we supported – especially Labour. We’re fed up and we’re pushing back. You’re dead wrong that it’s right or centre-right women who are the ones raising concerns on this. It’s women from all sides, but… Read more »
Honestly, the men on this thread! I wonder why you would argue so vehemently against the safety and dignity of women. Is it that you think that for a MAN to want to be a woman must be the most unimaginably terrible and pitiable thing in the world, like there can be no lowlier affliction, in which case they deserve more sympathy and privileges than anyone else? Can you just not handle seeing trans women in your spaces and want to just make it someone else’s (women’s) problem? Or is it that you just actively hate women? Why don’t you… Read more »