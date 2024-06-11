Cardiff is the place to be for Swifties this month

Whether you’re going to the Eras Tour or looking to ride the Taylor Swift high for as long as possible, there are a host of events planned within Cardiff city centre for Swifties to remember her first visit to the Welsh capital on 18 June.

Breaking records all over the world, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has impacted the global economy to such a level that it’s birthed a new word: Swiftonomics.

Projected to boost UK spending by £1bn, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to Cardiff on Tuesday June 18 – bringing with it 74,500 fans and a projected £64 million boost to the Welsh economy.

Data from Barclays Bank reveals Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated Eras Tour is predicted to provide a £997m boost to the UK economy, with Swifties forking out £848 on the Eras experience – including tickets, travel, accommodation, outfits, merchandise, and food and drink.

Croeso

Aside from the Eras Tour itself, events are popping up across the city to celebrate Taylor’s stop in Wales.

FOR Cardiff, the city’s Business Improvement District, are excited to welcome visitors to the city.

Carolyn Brownell, FOR Cardiff’s executive director, says: “The importance of artists like Taylor Swift visiting Cardiff cannot be understated. We’re expecting to see Swifties pack out the city’s bars, restaurants, and cafes – and hospitality venues across the city are putting on some fab events to celebrate Taylor’s first time in the Welsh capital.

“We hope everyone attending the concert has a memorable, safe, and fun time in Cardiff. FOR Cardiff will be employing extra night marshals to ensure everyone gets home safely, and we continue to support businesses within the city centre to make the most of this fantastic opportunity to join in with the national Taylormania.

“Croeso to Taylor and her team!”

Events

As Cardiff gears up to welcome arguably the biggest phenomenon in popular music since the Beatles, events are popping up across the city to celebrate Taylor in style.

Whether you’re looking to get pumped up pre-Eras Tour or ride the high post-gig, here are our top picks for Swifties looking to keep the party going on and around June 18:

Swoon Gelato Swiftie Competition

Go to Swoon Gelato’s Instagram account for your chance to name a limited edition Taylor Swift-inspired gelato flavour. Not only will the winning name be on sale for a limited period from 18th June, but the winner will receive a £30 voucher to spend in any Swoon store.

Head to @swoon_gelato on Instagram and comment your name ideas to enter.

Swoon Gelato, 11 Duke Street

Swiftie Selfie Spot

Head to St David’s Cardiff to take a selfie under the Eras Tour selfie arch on the Upper Level – the perfect spot for you to show off your outfit on June 18. Feeling lucky? Go to @stdavidscardiff on Instagram for your chance to win a £500 St David’s gift card.

Until June 18

Upper Level, Grand Arcade, St David’s Cardiff

The Eras Tour: Polly’s Version Bottomless Brunch with Polly Amorous

Make the most of Eras Tour Day and book in for a famous Philharmonic bottomless brunch with a Taylor twist – a full-length Taylor Swift-themed drag show with Cardiff’s favourite Swiftie drag performer Polly Amorous.

June 18, 12-3pm

The Philharmonic, 76-77 St Mary St

Book here.

Taylor Swift Terrace Party

Join the Botanist team for a pre-Taylor terrace party. With DJ JayBeats blasting non-stop TS hits and a bespoke Swift-inspired cocktail menu, doors are open to all with no booking required.

June 18, 2pm – 6pm

The Botanist, Church Street

Taylor Swift Pre and Post Party

Just over the road from the Principality Stadium, Cardiff’s premier LGBTQIA+ venue Marys are hosting the unofficial Eras Tour pre-party AND after-party. With DJs, drag performances, and drinks offers all night, Mary’s is a safe space for Swifties of all identities to keep dancing like they’re 22.

June 18, open from 1pm – 1am

Mary’s Cardiff, 89 St Mary St

Taylor Swift and Paramore Unofficial Afterparty

Eras Tour attendees are getting not one, but two musical powerhouses in one night, with Paramore as Taylor’s supporting act. Alternative nightclub Metro’s is hosting an afterparty for a night of pop punk, emo, and guilty pleasures.

June 18, 10.30pm – 4am

Metro’s, Baker’s Row

Tickets: https://www.fatsoma.com/e/o379tggb/taylor-swift-paramore-unofficial-afterparty-tuesday-18th-june

Swiftie Sasseoke

Not ready to enter your post-Eras era? Head to Tonight Josephine every Friday night from June until August for Swiftie Sassaoke – your chance to take the stage and be the superstar.

Free entry every Friday night from 8pm

Tonight Josephine, Caroline Street

Taylor Tipples

Cocktail drinkers, head to the Cardiff Townhouse by Coppa Club for an exclusive Eras-themed menu with three tasty drinks to get you in the concert mood. Choose from Shake It Off Spritz, Cruel Summer Cooler, and Prosecco Problems.

The Cardiff Townhouse by Coppa Club, Morgan Quarter

Brunch (Taylor’s Version)

‘Steak It Off’ with Gaucho’s own bottomless brunch (Taylor’s Version). Sip on special cocktails such as the Midnight Martini, the Speak Now Spritz and the Cruel Summer Cosmo for a full 90 minutes to help you get into the party spirit – there’ll even be a glitter artist on hand to add that extra touch of magic and have you looking perfect for the show.

June 18th only, 11am onwards

Gaucho, 19 The Hayes

Book here.

