Cardiff Liberal Democrats launch 2022 local election manifesto
Cardiff Liberal Democrats have launched their manifesto for the 2022 local council elections, setting out key commitments to create “a greener, fairer, safer Cardiff”.
The Lid Dems currently have 11 councillors and are hoping to unseat the Labour Party, which took control of the council from the Lib Dems following the 2012 election.
After the last council elections in 2017, Labour won 39 of the council’s 75 seats.
Prior to that, the Liberal Democrats had formed a minority administration following the 2004 elections and were the largest party in Cardiff after the 2008 local election, forming an administration with Plaid Cymru.
Key commitments in this year’s manifesto include:
- Creating a cleaner, greener Cardiff
- Making our communities and city safer
- Building social homes and ending homelessness
- Improving public transport
- A more inclusive and transparent council
Leader of the Liberal Democrat group and local councillor for Gabalfa Cllr Rhys Taylor said: “The local election on Thursday 5th May gives Cardiff the chance for a fresh start.
“After 10 years of Labour control our streets are dirtier, our roads are in chaos, people feel less safe in their communities, green spaces have been destroyed, and people feel dictated to and taken for granted.
“Our plan for positive change in our city will be a fresh start for Cardiff.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Tuition fees!
according to Jane Dodds, on their party political broadcast the other night on tv, we should vote lib dem because they’re doing well in England, I think that tells you all you need to know, apart from allowing a cut in benefits in exchange for a shopping bag tax in england
If you want a Unionist party who will sell you down the river for a sniff of power, vote Lib Dems. Their motto should be “At least we are not the Tories much”
Start fighting for a new wales 🏴 join Plaid Cymru 🏴 and stop being a little Englander party it’s time for a new wales 🏴 kick all English party’s out of wales vote for a new Wales 🏴 We got to stop getting involved with British politics and start fighting for a new wales 🏴
Hi Mr Copy & Paste
Unforgivable excuse for a political party. Far worse and a lot more treacherous than the Tories
Can someone explain the ‘Executive’ and how that sits with the idea of democracy in the Senedd please?
Lib Dem Councilor’s don’t have much of a say about Wales or UK policy/direction for the Lib Dems. Shouldn’t they be judged based on what they do as Councilors and how this might be better or worse than Labour or Plaid?
Anyone voting Tory this time round (or their right wing friends) are properly silly given the message that needs to be sent to Party Town/Westminster and that this is the first time to do it.
Unless you’re anti Labour, as well as anti Tory, complaining about the Lib Dems is a bit rich when you consider how many times Labour have broken election manifesto pledges 🙄 Selective memory loss is a choice not a Mental illness 😒😤