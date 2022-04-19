Cardiff Liberal Democrats launch 2022 local election manifesto

Cardiff Liberal Democrats have launched their manifesto for the 2022 local council elections, setting out key commitments to create “a greener, fairer, safer Cardiff”.

The Lid Dems currently have 11 councillors and are hoping to unseat the Labour Party, which took control of the council from the Lib Dems following the 2012 election.

After the last council elections in 2017, Labour won 39 of the council’s 75 seats.

Prior to that, the Liberal Democrats had formed a minority administration following the 2004 elections and were the largest party in Cardiff after the 2008 local election, forming an administration with Plaid Cymru.

Key commitments in this year’s manifesto include:

Creating a cleaner, greener Cardiff

Making our communities and city safer

Building social homes and ending homelessness

Improving public transport

A more inclusive and transparent council

Leader of the Liberal Democrat group and local councillor for Gabalfa Cllr Rhys Taylor said: “The local election on Thursday 5th May gives Cardiff the chance for a fresh start.

“After 10 years of Labour control our streets are dirtier, our roads are in chaos, people feel less safe in their communities, green spaces have been destroyed, and people feel dictated to and taken for granted.

“Our plan for positive change in our city will be a fresh start for Cardiff.”

