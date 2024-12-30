Cardiff man flipped vehicle whilst driving at 70mph in 20mph zones

A Cardiff man who flipped his vehicle whilst driving at 70mph through 20mph zones in Swansea has been banned from driving.

On Sunday, November 10, around 9pm, an unmarked police car was patrolling along Mumbles Road in Swansea, when their attention was drawn to a red Seat Ibiza being driven at speed.

When officers tried to stop the car, driver Ethan Grant drove away at speed.

He was driving at more than 50mph and in some parts reached 70mph whilst being in 20mph and 30mph zones.

Erratic

Grant, 21, continued to drive erratically, running through red lights without slowing down and showing no care towards other drivers.

As Grant neared a small roundabout with the junction of Heol Gwyrosydd he lost control and hit a parked car, causing his vehicle to flip.

He was arrested at the scene after exiting the car with no injuries.

A woman who was a passenger in the car was left with injures that required surgery.

Guilty

Grant from Llanishen in Cardiff, first appeared at Swansea Magistrates court on Wednesday, November 27.

He pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failure to stop when required by police, driving a vehicle without a license and driving a vehicle without insurance.

He was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, December 23.

Grant will also have to do 200 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months and was banned from driving for the next two years.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

