Cardiff man hit with £46,000 fines after being found guilty of 57 speeding offences in two months

A driver has been fined £46,880 and disqualified from driving for 36 months after being found guilty of 57 separate speeding offences and one red light offence in two months.

Between 19th February and 14th April 2022, a blue Volkswagen Beetle being driven by John Kelly, a 29-year-old man from Llanrumney, committed 58 separate offences in the South Wales Police area.

These offences only occurred across four camera locations, all of which were 30mph zones. The average speed of the offences was 45mph, with the highest offence being 69mph.

An investigation was started by GoSafe, and the vehicle details were circulated nationally. On Thursday, 14th April 2022, GoSafe Field Enquiry Officers were alerted to the vehicle being stopped in the Staffordshire area, where it was seized for having no insurance.

The information given to GoSafe by officers in Staffordshire Police allowed them to identify the current keeper of the vehicle and their address. 58 Notice of Intended Prosecution letters were then sent to the driver, John Kelly.

After no response was received, all 58 offences were referred to court. The case was heard in Cardiff Magistrates Court on Friday, 30th September 2022.

The 58 offences were proven, and Mr Kelly was ordered to pay a total of £46,880.

He was also disqualified from driving for 36 months and received 48 points on his licence.

