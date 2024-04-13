Cardiff man jailed for intent to supply Class A drugs

A man has been jailed for intent to supply Class A drugs after over £2000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine were found at a Cardiff address.

On January 8, 2024, the Cardiff Organised Crime Team executed a warrant in Ely.

22 years old Levi Robson from Ely, was detained at the address.

In his jacket pocket were 21 x prepared deals of crack cocaine, and on his bed were 17 x prepared deals of heroin.

The total value of the drugs seized was between £2070 – £2620.

£3000 cash was also seized from Robson along with a Sur-Ron electric motorbike.

Questioning

Robson when interviewed took ownership of the illicit items seized.

However, he answered no comment to any further questions surrounding the investigation.

He was subsequently charged and remanded for intent to supply Class A drugs.

He plead guilty the following day at Cardiff Magistrates Court and was sentenced on Friday 5th April 2024 at Cardiff Crown court to 2 years 9 months custodial.

