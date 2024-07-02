Cardiff man who spent £170k on cocaine jailed for seven years

A man from Cardiff who spent £170k on six kilos of cocaine and sold it for profit has been jailed for over seven years.

Marcell Bridgeman tried to dispose of his mobile phones, which contained key evidence, by throwing them from an upstairs window while officers forced entry to his house in Fairwater, Cardiff.

Bridgeman was arrested in his bedroom, his phones were found and £11.5k cash, cannabis valued between £5,900 and £11,780, along with designer clothing and accessories including four pairs of Valentino trainers, three Louis Vuitton bags, and two pairs of Balenciaga trainers, were seized from his house.

His phones provided evidence that he had purchased the six kilos of cocaine and sold it for financial gain.

Guilty

During interview, the 23-year-old answered no comment to all questions, but later pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Bridgeman was arrested on December 5, 2023, and was subsequently sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court to seven years and four months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Dominic Belotti said: “South Wales Police has a zero-tolerance approach to drug dealing and this is just one examples of the work we are doing.

“We will not tolerate drugs in our communities, and we are constantly targeting those are thought to be involved in the supply of controlled drugs.

“We can, and regularly do, act upon the information provided to us by the public, so please keep it coming and continue to work with us.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

