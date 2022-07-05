Cardiff motorist fined over £25,000 following three-month speeding spree
A driver has been given 18 points, fines totalling £25,646 and been disqualified from driving for 18 months after being found guilty of 34 separate speeding offences within the South Wales Police area over a three month period.
Between August and October 2021, a Nissan X Trail bearing Irish plates committed 34 speeding offences sparking an investigation by the GoSafe road safety partnership, which included circulating the vehicle details.
GoSafe Field Enquiry Officers were alerted to the vehicle being stopped for displaying false plates and it was then seized for having no insurance, and the driver had no license.
The correct registration and address for the vehicle was confirmed as a result of the traffic stop and was subsequently used to send all 34 Notice of Intended Prosecution letters to the owner, Ann Marie Cash, from the Cardiff area.
Magistrates court
After receiving no response to the letters, all offences were then referred to Cardiff Magistrates Court.
The driver contacted the court and pleaded guilty to all offences, however, she was invited to attend the hearing due to the possibility of disqualification.
She failed to attend the case, which was heard in her absence and all 34 offences were proven, each carrying a fine of £660 with court costs and victim surcharges.
The offences were not consolidated, and the court ordered that each offence was paid.
This meant the total costs amounted to a £21,780 fine, £3610 costs, and a £256 victim surcharge.
Ann Marie Cash also received 18 points and an 18-month disqualification from driving.
GoSafe is the Wales Road Casualty Reduction Partnership and is made up of the 22 local authorities in Wales, four Welsh Police Forces and the Welsh Government.
She has proven she has no regard for Laws.
The driver was given 18 points on a license she doesn’t have. She was also disqualified from driving for 18 months, which means she is now unable to use the same license she doesn’t have! That makes sense?
It’s impossible to drive whilst in jail, so an 18months sentence would surely be more sensible to stop her.
Let’s hope Ann Marie has got the Cash!
Makes me wonder what an appropriate actions would be in this case. Not something within the road traffic act I guess.