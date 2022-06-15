Cardiff MP mocks PM over comments made by newly appointed ‘cost-of-living tsar’

Cardiff MP Anna McMorrin asked the Prime Minister about comments made by his newly appointed “cost-of-living tsar” during Prime Minister’s Questions at Westminster.

Downing Street defended the appointment of David Buttress, the founder and former chief executive of the Just Eat online food delivery service yesterday after his support for Welsh independence and calls for Boris Johnson to quit were reported by the UK media.

The Cardiff North MP said: “Why is it that the worst people often rise to the highest office and stay there?

“Not my words about the Prime Minister, but those of his newest appointment, his cost-of-living tsar.

“Families across Cardiff North crippled with skyrocketing bills, unable to afford even the most necessities all agree with him, saying this Prime Minister has to go.

“So, if his own tsar doesn’t even have faith in him, tell me why those struggling should?”

Boris Johnson replied: “She has asked that question repeatedly. Let me just remind her that this is a Government that gets on and delivers on our promises to the people and, in particular, getting Brexit done.

“I read the other day that she wants to go back into the single market and into the customs union. If that’s the real policy of the Labour Party, going back to the EU, why won’t the Leader of the Opposition admit it?”

Not relevant

Yesterday the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the remarks by Mr Buttress were “not relevant” to his new role.

It followed the disclosure that Mr Buttress publicly condemned the Prime Minister’s conduct earlier this year after it was revealed No 10 staff had been invited to a “bring your own booze party” while Covid restrictions were still in place.

Writing on Twitter the day after details of the party in the Downing Street garden were reported in the media, he said: “Why is it that the worse people often rise to the highest office and stay there!?

“For me, it isn’t important what job you do or your title, but it is vitally important why you do the job and what you achieve.

“Boris has to go, he just has to. You can’t survive judgment like this.”

Mr Buttress has also been a passionate advocate of Welsh independence – something the Government opposes – complaining “no party in the last hundred years has done more damage to Wales than the Conservatives”.

In one speech in January 2020, he declared: “Time is up on Westminster for me. Let them have the kind of powers and government that they want.

“Let them fill it with Boris Johnsons and right-wing extremism – have what they like – but that is not the Wales I know. It is not a government I can recognise.”

Due diligence

Mr Johnson’s spokesman said: “As you would expect for any sort of appointment, the requisite due diligence is carried out. This instance is no different.

“The individual you are referring to has a very clear task with regards to the cost of living as opposed to any other areas of Government policy.

“Anyone who looks at Mr Buttress’s CV can see that he is well-qualified to advise the Government in this specific area. Those views are not relevant to the role he is doing.”

