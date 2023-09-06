Cardiff MP recognised for exceptional service to music industry

Kevin Brennan MP has been recognised for his service to the music industry by being named as one of the firsts recipients on an Ivors Academy Honour.

The Cardiff West MP will receive the award alongside songwriter and entrepreneur Carla Marie Williams, multi-platinum songwriter and producer Crispin Hunt, and innovative songwriter and musician Rupert Hine.

The new award brings back the tradition of The Ivors Academy’s Gold Badge Awards, which recognised exceptional people from the music industry who create positive change and champion music creators.

The Gold Badge Awards were founded in 1974 and last presented in 2019. The roll call of illustrious past recipients includes Joan Armatrading, Janice Long, Peter Gabriel, Beverly Knight, Bob Geldof, Trevor Nelson, Paulette Long and Michael Eavis.

Joan Armatrading, acclaimed songwriter and Fellow of The Ivors Academy, will present recipients with Ivors Academy Honours on Wednesday 20th September at Tanners Warehouse in Bermondsey, London.

The awards reception follows The Ivors Academy’s sold-out Global Creators Summit on AI in music, supported by PRS for Music.

Tom Gray, songwriter, composer and Chair of The Ivors Academy said: “Ivors Academy Honours is our opportunity as a community of songwriters and composers to recognise the innovators, the trailblazers, the leaders and unsung heroes who inspire and champion us.

“Kevin, Carla, Crispin and Rupert have made a real difference to music creators, and we are proud and humbled to celebrate their achievements.”

Graham Davies, CEO of The Ivors Academy said: “With the Ivors Academy Honours we are able to give due public attention and thanks to people from across the music who have worked, often behind the scenes, to make our industry better. We look forward to giving our further awards over the coming year.”

Advocate

Welsh Labour politician Kevin Brennan has served as the MP for Cardiff West since 2001. A passionate advocate for music he has repeatedly worked towards meaningful change for creators whilst championing the importance of music to society.

In 2014, he led a campaign with musician Billy Bragg to lift a blanket ban on prisoners having access to guitars as a means for rehabilitation.

As a member of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee he was a driving force behind a report in 2021 that called for a “complete reset” of the economics of streaming to benefit creators.

Kevin followed the report with a Private Members Bill in 2022 that proposed a series of reforms to the ways that music creators are remunerated.

A member of the world’s only Parliamentary rock band, MP4, Kevin is Chair of the Music All Party Parliamentary Group which provides a valuable cross-party forum for discussion between the music industry and parliamentarians.

