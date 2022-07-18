Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Cardiff police accidentally share hilarious Twitter message

18 Jul 2022 2 minutes Read
The South Wales Police tweet. Cardiff Bay from St David’s hotel

Cardiff police accidentally shared a hilarious message on Twitter while urging the public to stay safe during the record heatwave.

Posting a message of them on patrol watching over Cardiff Bay at 1pm, they said: “South Wales Police Specialist Search engaging with the marine community on the hottest day of the year.

“Thankfully everybody is enjoying the sun and the water responsibly so far.

“That’s the sort of s**t the other teams are putting on.”

The last part of the tweet seems to have been an instruction as to what kind of content to post on their social media feed.

The message was quickly deleted and a different message was added:

“Still engaging with the marine community on the hottest day of the year… Still getting used to Twitter.”

However, with 43,000 followers, the accidental tweet quickly drew an amused response from other Twitter users, one of which said “Too late screenshot done.”

“It’s ok I saved it for you,” another joked.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.