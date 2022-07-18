Cardiff police accidentally share hilarious Twitter message

Cardiff police accidentally shared a hilarious message on Twitter while urging the public to stay safe during the record heatwave.

Posting a message of them on patrol watching over Cardiff Bay at 1pm, they said: “South Wales Police Specialist Search engaging with the marine community on the hottest day of the year.

“Thankfully everybody is enjoying the sun and the water responsibly so far.

“That’s the sort of s**t the other teams are putting on.”

The last part of the tweet seems to have been an instruction as to what kind of content to post on their social media feed.

The message was quickly deleted and a different message was added:

“Still engaging with the marine community on the hottest day of the year… Still getting used to Twitter.”

However, with 43,000 followers, the accidental tweet quickly drew an amused response from other Twitter users, one of which said “Too late screenshot done.”

“It’s ok I saved it for you,” another joked.

